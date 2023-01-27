Phillip Anthony is partner/attorney at Dallas, Anthony & Jeffords, PLLC.
Anthony holds a Bachelor of Accountancy degree from Mississippi State University, a Master of Laws in Taxation from Villanova University and a Doctorate of Juris Prudence from Mississippi College School of Law. Anthony's areas of expertise and practice include, tax controversy mattes, corporate and individual income tax planning, business formation and organizational matters, estate matters, and negotiations-driven business matters
He was awarded 2020 Best of Jackson for “Best Business and Start-up Attorney, and was 2020 Best of Jackson finalist for “Best Tax Attorney”, “Best Estate Planning Attorney”, and “Best Local Attorney”.
He has served as member of The Estate Trusts Section of the Mississippi Bar, The Taxation Section of the Mississippi Bar, and Rankin County Bar Association. He considers marrying his wife Taylor and the birth of his son his most significant personal accomplishment. He enjoys turkey hunting, sharing a meal and fellowshipping with others, Ms State University athletic events, traveling and spending time with family and friends.
