Pickleball is not only the fastest growing sport in the country three years running, it is also arguably one of the most diverse. Male and female players of all ages, fitness levels, body types and skills have found pickleball to be a great way to get exercise while having fun, improving their stamina and dexterity while enjoying social interaction including with people they would otherwise never meet.
Pickleball is played with a wooden or composite paddle and a small plastic ball with holes in it similar to a wiffle ball. Usually played in teams of two, it can be described as a blend of tennis, badminton and ping pong with a little chess thrown in as it helps to plan a couple of moves ahead.
It is also becoming a strong economic driver. Players spend $50 to $200 on a paddle, and pickleball themed t-shirts and hats are also popular.
“Pickleball's economic impact has been significant as the sport has experienced such tremendous growth in recent years,” said Melissa Zhang, director of communications & content, USA Pickleball (usapickleball.org). “We have been witnessing brands and businesses jumping in to get involved in every aspect of the game, from manufacturing equipment to sponsoring professional tours and athletes to constructing courts and facilities.
"At the professional level, the prize purse at the biggest tournaments for Pros and Senior Pros is consistently increasing from year to year. It has been exciting to witness the economic surges and opportunity that the pickleball explosion has created.”
In 2023, the prize pool for Major League Pickleball is expected to grow to $2.4 million from $1 million in 2022. But for most of the estimated 32 million Americans who played pickleball in 2022, it is about love of the sport, not money. In fact, one of the reasons that the sport is so popular is people with just about any budget can play, said Tom Linenberger, who with his wife, Deonne, are USA Pickleball Ambassadors for the Mississippi Gulf Coast. They volunteer to organize tournaments, coordinate programs for Biloxi and Gulfport, and teach people how to play.
Since 2018, Biloxi has hosted five charity pickleball tournaments with proceeds totaling $62,000 benefiting breast cancer awareness and treatment, law enforcement’s support of the Mississippi Senior Olympics, firefighters’ campaign to buy bikes and helmets for needy children at Christmas, and Biloxi Loaves and Fishes.
“Pickleball has gotten so big,” said Tom Linenberger, who at 77 plays five days a week usually for more than two hours at a time. “We have five indoor locations on the Coast with 23 courts, 23 outdoor dedicated pickleball courts and 12 public tennis courts marked with pickleball lines. Biloxi has a 12-court complex converted from tennis. Our Facebook page, MS Gulf Coast Pickleballers, has more than 1,900 members. We estimate there are well over 800 players in the three coastal counties. It’s growing so fast."
Linenberger said while there are some competitive players among their group, "for 85% of players it is purely recreational use to keep healthy and enjoy socializing.”
Linenberger has played for 8.5 years. For a long time, it was mostly seniors playing, but now it is becoming increasingly popular with younger folks.
Still, the biggest growth is still in the retiree age group, people who have more time and want to be more active.
“They find pickleball is something they can do,” he said. “There are some players who are never going to win any competitions, but they just want to get out, play and have some fun. Cities are becoming aware of how popular pickleball is and are willing to put taxpayer money into providing pickleball courts. Virtually all cities on the Coast have pickleball now or on the horizon.”
Pickleball is also popular with the many tourists who visit the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Linenberger estimated they had 1,000 visiting players in 2022 and anticipate having even more this year. People check out where they can play before they travel and find it a fun way to interact with locals. Because the sport is so popular, it is common for people to have to wait to play. But most enjoy that time socializing.
Pickleball can be more than a game for some people. It is being used on the Gulf Coast to help people with alcoholism, drug addiction and anxiety.
“We work with first responders, veterans and mental health patients,” Linenberger said. “Pickleball is a way for veterans to acclimate back into the community. The sport is exceptionally good for depression and post-traumatic stress disorder. All of the city recreational departments have pickleball for free so the sport is accessible to everyone.”
Worth duPerier, a certified professional pickleball instructor, estimates about 500-600 people, excluding college students, play pickleball in Oxford. duPerier says one of the attractions of the sport is the fact it is a fairly easy game to learn. Usually after an hour or two of lessons, beginner students understand the basics and can start playing.
He said the sport is attractive to the older generation because the court is smaller and doesn't require that much movement. But it is also a draw for the younger generation because of the speed of the ball and quickness required to cover a much smaller area.
"When you stand that close to someone, usually 14 feet away, the ball gets to you really fast," he said.
duPerier spent a few weeks in the hospital in 2020 with a severe bout of COVID. While meeting with a pulmonologist a few months after getting out of the hospital, his doctor asked him if he exercised. When duPerier told him he played about 8-10 hours of pickleball per week, his doctor said that is probably what kept him alive.
duPerier also used pickleball as his method of rehabilitation. This is one of his motivations to spread the word about the sport and teach as many people as he can.
"I feel like I am on a mission to get folks off the couch," he said.
In fact, duPerier has taught classes in about a dozen towns and cities across Mississippi, from Laurel to Iuka.
duPerier says another attraction to pickleball is the social aspect of the sport.
"When I played tennis, I typically played with the same small group,” he said. “In pickleball, you show up and you play with everyone. It's awesome to see folks start out at the beginner level and work their way up to higher levels.”
Some people play pickleball so they can make new friends, especially newcomers.
“It's a great way to meet people,” duPerier said. “I feel like I've got a couple of hundred new friends. I've never taught anything to anyone before and to have this opportunity to share my passion for the game has been one of the most rewarding things I have ever done.”
