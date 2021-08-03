» IT'S IN DEMAND AS ATTRACTIVE, EFFECTIVE LANDSCAPING MULCH, FORESTERS SAY
Timber put $1.2 billion into Mississippi’s economy in 2020, a figure that would hardly surprise anyone who has traveled the heavily forested state.
This contribution is from a forested base of 3.1 million acres of industrial timberland, and nearly twice that acreage in non-industrial private and public ownership, the Mississippi Forestry Commission reported in a 2016-2017 inventory.
The inventory by the state commission responsible for protecting and managing woodlands showed 350,000 private-citizen landowners with title to 10 acres or more. These owners, predominantly families, account for 80 percent of timberland ownership in the state. A few more million acres are federally and state owned.
That 80 percent level means a significant portion of Mississippi’s 7.8 million acres of pine forests belongs to the family-and-privately-owned segment. The owners reaped further financial rewards through such longtime mainstays as wildlife and recreation leases on their lands and producing pole lumber for utility poles, the Mississippi State University Extension Service says.
They are also seeing another bounty of nature in the pine needles that cover vast swaths of the forest floor, falling in September and continuing through the winter.
Popular as landscaping mulch, the needles do not wash away like bark. They also are easier to apply and cost less than stone. And further appealing, pine straw adds nutrients and promotes healthy plant growth in landscaping beds, foresters say.
Commonly called “Brown Gold,” the needles are a growing cash crop in North Carolina, which generated an estimated $36 million in straw sales in 2019. Florida and Georgia report sizable harvests as well.
These Southern neighbors have an abundance of the longleaf pine retailers prefer for the long length of the straw, its bright brown coloring and water retention.
“While selling pine needles may seem trivial, the value of pine straw has increased tremendously in the last decade,” the Extension Service says in a report titled “Growing Pine Needles and Timber,” calling pine straw “a significant forest commodity in the other Southeastern states.”
The longleaf straw is a viable cash crop for Mississippi but limited by the pine variety’s current confinement to the southern portion of the state, roughly 10 to 15 counties below Interstate 22, said Marc Measells, senior extension associate in the Extension Service’s forestry department.
“Anytime you go to HomeDepot, most of what you’ll see is going to be longleaf pine straw,” Measells said.
The loblolly pine grown predominantly in the north part of the state can be used. “But it is not preferred,” the extension agent said, one reason being its needles are about six inches shorter than longleaf.
Measells noted, though, that some northern Mississippi landowners do take advantage of pine-straw market opportunities.
According to the Mississippi Forestry Commission, processors of longleaf straw recently received a prevailing price per bale of $3.50. A bale covers two feet.
Straw from the loblolly and slash pines is the most prevalent, with loblolly having the potential to produce 3,500 to 5,500 pounds an acre yearly and slash pine from 3.000 pounds to 5,000 pounds, according to research from the MSU Extension Service. The per-acre loblolly poundage comes to about 175 to 275 20-pound bales; the slash-pine weights come to about 150–250 20-pound bales an acre.
With its limited presence in the state, longleaf pine annually accounts for 2,000 to 5,000 pounds an acre, or from 100 to 250 20-pound baes, Extension Service research shows.
Raking, baling the straw and twining the bales takes a lot of effort. Contracted harvest crews typically do the work. The commercial operators do “a really good job” of getting all the limbs, vines and insects out, Measells said.
“It’s pretty labor intensive for an individual landowner to do it,” he said.
A problem is that Mississippi has too few commercial operators, at least at the moment, according to Measells. “There are not enough commercial vendors that are baling pine straw as compared to other states,” he said.
Industrial timber growers are seldom – if ever - interested in profiting from pine straw, Measells said. “They have no concern about the pine straw” as a money crop.
As a senior extension agent who travels the state advising timberland owners, Measells emphasizes the value of decomposing pine straw for getting nutrients back into the ground. But he also advises the straw must be tended to in one fashion or another. “We recommend pine-straw burning on a 3-to-5-year rotation if you are not doing pine-straw harvesting,” he said.
Also, the agent noted that he often recommends straw burning from a wildlife standpoint. The regeneration of the forest floor, he said, “makes for things wildlife like to eat.”
He said he cautions landowners that neglecting to either burn or harvest pine needles could create problems.
If a loblolly pine grower in the north part of the states decides the best option is raking and baling the needles, the grower should be able to find a market for the straw. It must be marketed in a more specialized way than longleaf straw, the Extension Service’s “Growing Pine Needles and Timber” report advises.
Some experts, according to the report, have noted loblolly to be a better mulch for vegetable crops. “Loblolly needles can also be used for limiting erosion around construction sites,” the report notes, and concludes loblolly straw indeed offers economic opportunities.
A further plus: Loblolly needles can be produced and transported at lower costs than alternative mulches, the report says.
Pine forests are ready for straw harvesting at age 8, and the years up to 15 are a “sweet spot” for growing and harvesting the needles, Measells said.
A further incentive for growing pine trees to maturity comes from federal carbon credits, according to Measells. “The new carbon market is paying not to cut trees,” he said, adding that a resurgence of trading in carbon credits has occurred the last two years.
Large companies such as Amazon, IBM Microsoft and JP Morgan Chase buy the credits to offset their carbon emissions taxes.
Looking ahead, Mississippi is seeing a resurgence in longleaf pine production that is expected to continue, according to Tedrick Ratcliff Jr., director of the Mississippi Forestry Association, a trade organization made up largely of owners of forest tracts of from 10 acres to 20 acres.
“There are still fewer longleaf acres than other types of pines, particularly loblolly. But we continue to see a growth streak on production of longleaf,” Ratcliff said in an interview.
He said non-industrial landowners looking for a strategy for their next planting rotation are more likely than not to consider converting their forests back to longleaf, Ratcliff said.
The best approach for harvesting of the longleaf straw, Ratcliff said, would be for the small-scale forest owners to team up with other small timber owners or groups of owners.
In addition to economies of scale for harvesting, a unified effort will help a fledgling Mississippi industry that is growing “but still learning,” he said.