Facing resistance to its plans to build an oil pipeline over an aquifer that provides drinking water to 1 million people, Plains All American Pipeline has asked for a “mutual pause” in its dispute with city officials in Memphis, according to the Associated Press.
The company sent a letter to the Memphis City Council about a proposed city law that could make it harder to construct the pipeline through neighborhoods in south Memphis, which would then extend more than 40 miles across north Mississippi.
Plains is part of a joint venture with Valero Energy to build the Byhalia Connection, which would link the Valero refinery in Memphis with another larger pipeline in Byhalia, Miss.
The council made no mention of the Plains letter during a vote Tuesday to delay a vote on the ordinance for two weeks. Council members said they decided to postpone a decision so they could address questions they themselves had and allow input from the mayor’s office and the local water company.
In the letter, Plains said Byhalia Connection is willing to suspend development activities and address city council and community concerns “if the City is willing to suspend consideration, adoption, or final reading of the existing or any new ordinance that could affect the pipeline or refinery.”
Plains has threatened to sue if the ordinance passes. In a statement, project spokeswoman Katie Martin called the proposed law “an example of ill-conceived local government overreach that is preempted by state and federal law.”
Plains and Valero want to build the artery to carry crude oil to the Gulf Coast, a project that they say will bring needed jobs and tax revenue to the region.
Activists also are upset that the pipeline would run through poor, predominantly Black neighborhoods in south Memphis.
The ordinance would require underground pipeline builders to provide documentation about any potential adverse effects on the environment and groundwater, and an analysis of the potential for negative effects on minorities, low-income residents, and neighborhoods historically burdened by environmental pollution.
Plains has said that the city has about 10 existing natural gas and oil pipelines already, which have posed no threat to the acquifer, which is naturally protected by a clay formation.
Byhalia Connection has said the pipeline would be built a safe distance from the aquifer, which sits much deeper than the planned pipeline route.
Most property owners along the path of the pipeline signed deals with Plains to allow the pipeline builder to access their land for construction. Property owners who haven’t agreed to receive payment in return for easements on their land have been taken to court, with the pipeline company’s lawyers trying to use eminent domain rights to claim property.
U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen, a Memphis Democrat, and about two dozen other members of Congress have sent a letter asking the administration of President Joe Biden to reconsider the permit approval.