A planned 49-mile pipeline to carry oil from a refinery in Memphis and connect two pipelines at Byhalia (Marshall County, Mississippi) has gotten all its permits – but it has drawn opposition.
U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen, a Democrat who represents Memphis, has asked President Joe Biden to rescind the permission the Plains All American project has gotten.
On his first day in office, Jan. 20, Biden rescinded the permits for the 1,200-mile Keystone XL pipeline as part of his “transition” to “green energy.”
And the effects on the oil industry are already being felt, including in Mississippi.
Yak Access, based in Columbia, which lays hardwood mats to create roads in remote areas that need to be reached, such as for oil pipelines, has already taken a major hit because of Biden's order. Same for Jones Lumber Co. which produces the mats in Hazlehurst and Natchez.
Neither business responded to messages left to ascertain whether they have contracts or bids on the project.
Activists in Memphis and Cohen cite what they say are concerns about the potential contamination of the city's drinking water drawn from the Sand Aquifer located deep below the surface.
The city's drinking water, first drawn from “artesian wells” in the late 1800s, is still a point of civic pride for Memphis because of its purity.
And the opponents say that the decision to route the 24-inch-diameter pipeline through industrialized areas and low-income minority neighborhoods reflects “environmental racism.”
Cohen wrote a letter on Feb. 22 asking Biden to rescind the permits granted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation has also issued its permits.
As of last week, the White House had not responded, according to Bartholomew Sullivan, press secretary for Cohen.
Cohen raised six questions in a Jan. 8 letter to Corps leadership in Washington, D.C.
Col. Zachary L. Miller, commander of the Corps' Memphis District, responded in a Feb. 5 letter, saying, among other things, that “contamination of the aquifer is not reasonably likely to occur due to local geography as well as distance between the pipeline [3 to 10 feet below the surface] well over 100 feet above the drinking water aquifer and separated by a confining clay layer.”
The Memphis area is where the legendary New Madrid Earthquake occurred in 1811-12, though the next expected tremor of that scale is not expected for another 300 years, though the area is subject to small temblors, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Meantime, and in the atmosphere, Miller stated, “it is anticipated that the proposed pipeline's effect on air quality will be negligible or positive as the pipeline's purpose is to move oil out of Memphis, and the pipeline's own website indicates that the pipeline's effect will be to reduce traffic from trucks transporting oil from the area.”
Beyond that, the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation concluded that the route, one of five, is “the most practicable . . . with the least adverse environmental impact,” Miller said.
Additionally, “more than 10 major oil or natural gas pipelines in the Memphis area operate atop the Memphis Sands Aquifer. Today, just about every home or business in Memphis is located within five miles of an oil/gas pipeline already,” Katie Martin, communications manager for Plains All America, said in a prepared statement.
“We routed the pipeline through south Memphis because the Valero refinery is in south Memphis,” Martin said.
Sixty-two of 67 parcels of property are vacant lots. Of the parcels with a [residence], we've reached agreement with all landowners,” Martin said.
Houston-based Plains All American Pipeline says it has gained 90 percent of easements need to construct the conduit.
Cohen penned a letter to the Corps, raising a number of questions, but the agency said that some issues were not in its purview.
Martin said the pipeline would mean $3.6 million per year for Shelby, in Tennessee, and DeSoto and Marshall counties in Mississippi in property taxes and $14 million spent in hotels, restaurants and other businesses in the nine-month construction period.
State Rep. Bill Kinkade (Rep., Miss.) said the pipeline company has been a welcome member of the community and stands to bode well as the country works to shed itself of the restrictions brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Houston-based Plains All American's presence in the community already during the easement-purchase phase has been positive, he said.
“I support the project,” he said.