Planters Bank and Trust Company of Indianola recently fulfilled a generous pledge of $15,000 in support of Delta State University’s forthcoming state-of-the-art Financial Investing and Research Lab.
The region-wide banking company made the final contribution in Sept. 2020 towards its initial pledge announced in 2017. Supporting construction aspects of the lab, Planters’ gift was used to purchase stock and financial data tickers as well as display equipment.
“Planters Bank has always supported Delta State University, and when we were asked to support the Financial Investing and Research Lab, we knew this would be a great way to help students prepare for their careers,” stated Alan Hargett, CEO of Planters Bank.
“We realize that we are only as strong as our communities, and Planters is excited to support in any way possible. This lab will give hands-on experience that will benefit the students,” he added.
DSU Vice President for University Advancement and External Affairs Rick Munroe said that Planters’ mission and values aligned perfectly with the goals of the new lab.
“Planters Bank is a perfect fit for the Financial Lab partnership because of their commitment to our community and financial education,” said Munroe. “Delta State University is very thankful for Planters Bank’s support of this very important project that will further financial literacy throughout the Delta.”
The Financial Investing and Research Lab will prepare DSU Business majors for careers in financial advising, stock market analysis, and trading. The lab will also serve as a primary hub for financial literacy resources for the local community and will be the site for seminars and lectures on topics such as money management and budgeting.
Dr. Billy Moore, dean of DSU’s College of Business & Aviation, said Planters’ gift will assist the university in enhancing financial resources accessible to students and community members.
“The Lab will complement classroom instruction in the preparation of students for careers in financial consulting and advising, enhance student and faculty research, and serve as a resource for addressing financial literacy & asset-building needs of the Delta community,” said Moore. “We appreciate like-minded partners who are interested in addressing the needs of our students and communities.”
Hargett said the gift is an investment not only in Delta State but also the communities it serves.
“Planters Bank is always looking for ways to improve our communities, and we feel that investing in Delta State and their students will benefit everyone,” said Hargett. “We employ several Delta State graduates, and we are always looking to hire more! With the experience students gain from Delta State, we hope that we will benefit from their knowledge and bring their experience to work for Planters Bank or other local businesses.”