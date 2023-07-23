Point Eight Power Inc., a manufacturer of power distribution systems, is set to open a new manufacturing plant in Hancock County.
With a corporate investment of almost $7.75 million, this project is expected to generate 78 direct jobs.
The decision to establish the manufacturing plant in Mississippi was driven by Point Eight Power’s recognition of the local workforce talent and the favorable site location.
Point Eight Power has scheduled upcoming job fairs for those interested in applying for a job at the company’s new plant. The first job fair to recruit employees for the Mississippi facility will be held from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Monday, July 31 at the Pearl River Community College Waveland Campus, located at 454 US-90, Suite B.
“We are extremely excited to be opening a new manufacturing plant in the Port Bienville Industrial Park. Our decision to establish a manufacturing plant in Mississippi was driven by numerous factors. First and foremost, we were drawn to the state’s business-friendly policies, which foster an environment conducive to growth and success. Additionally, Mississippi’s strategic geographic location provides excellent access to transportation networks, enabling us to efficiently reach both domestic and international markets. Furthermore, we were impressed by the talented and skilled workforce in the region, whose expertise will be instrumental in driving the success of this new facility. The opening of this manufacturing plant signifies our commitment to creating local employment opportunities and contributing to the economic development of Mississippi. We are excited to partner with the local community and establish strong relationships with suppliers and stakeholders in the region,” said Thomas Naddy, president of Point Eight Power.
The company, founded in 1950, specializes in manufacturing generator controls, switchgear and power control building packages. Throughout its long-standing presence in the industry, Point Eight Power has provided custom-designed electrical control and distribution systems to various sectors, including chemical, critical power, marine, and oil and gas.
The Mississippi Development Authority and Hancock County are assisting in the development of the project.
