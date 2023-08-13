Weight Loss Drug Anesthesia

Instruments sit on a table in an operating room June 15, 2023, in Jackson, Tenn. Patients who take blockbuster drugs like Wegovy for weight loss may face life-threatening complications if they need surgery or other procedures that require empty stomachs for anesthesia. In June 2023, the American Society of Anesthesiologists issued guidance advising patients to skip daily weight-loss medications on the day of surgery and hold off on weekly injections for a week before any sedation procedures.

 Mark Humphrey

Patients who take blockbuster drugs like Wegovy or Ozempic for weight loss may face life-threatening complications if they need surgery or other procedures that require empty stomachs for anesthesia.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you