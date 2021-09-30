» HERRINGTON: IF YOU CAN'T MAKE A LIVING NOW, YOU'RE NOT TRYING.”
In the construction industry the demand for steel is growing as some conventional building materials have increased in price and become harder to obtain. Mississippi steel companies say the increased use of their products is not necessarily tied to costs because lumber and steel are close in price at this time.
“As lumber prices rose exponentially during the past eighteen months, steel building components became an option that most residential home builders looked at seriously for the first time,” said Patrick Nelson, executive vice president of Home Builders Association of Mississippi. “But steel components were also rising in price, so few home builders took that giant leap toward using anything other than wood. In the past three months, lumber prices have dropped substantially, and even though they are still much higher than 18 months ago, they are the preferred component for residential construction.”
“Steel prices are twice as much as they were last year and it takes longer to get it,” says Brandon Herrington of ADCO Steel in Gulfport. “It depends on how you use steel as to it being cheaper.”
Herrington and others in the business say calls for steel are booming. “If you can't make a living now, you're not trying,” he said.
James Hawkins of Metal Builders Supply in Pearl said a typical day is 60 phone calls on the business line and 20 on his cell phone. “The availability and price of lumber does have something to do with it, but I can't explain it. I'm getting a calls for metal studs a lot lately and I get them shipped directly to customers.”
In Hattiesburg, American Steel Line Building Supply has found a constant strong demand for steel. “Pricing is up 100 percent,” Robert Herklotz said. “We mostly sell steel components, and our customer base is half residential and half commercial. We're selling a lot of metal roofing for houses.”
A new product that two of the steel businesses are seeing is the barn and house combination. “You can build the barn, which goes up quickly, first and live in it until you get the house completed,” Herklotz said.
Herrington said, “In addition to commercial and residential roofs, we're seeing steel used for backyard shops and commercial buildings. There are lots of applications for it now.”
Hawkins says it takes six to eight weeks to get awnings and 54 weeks to get metal building kits. “I think it's because of the labor shortage from fabrication of the product all the way up to trucking it.”
It may take longer, but steel components are readily available, according to Nelson. “And if the price becomes more comparable to wood, it will be more of an option for residential home builders,” he said. “Wood is still by far the most common component for new homes. Steel components for commercial buildings are much more common, with steel being used in a majority of commercial construction.”