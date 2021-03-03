Entergy Mississippi recently filled two key roles on Entergy Mississippi’s customer service team. Sandy Powlett and Shelia McKinnis, both customer service managers, recently assumed responsibility for new service areas. Powlett is now customer service manager for the Madison network. McKinnis moves to the same position in the Rankin network, formerly held by Powlett. Both women bring valuable customer service skills to their new assignments.
Powlett began her Entergy career in 1997 as a customer service representative in West Monroe, La. She held several customer service and analytical support positions at the company. In 2010, Powlett moved to economic development. Powlett rejoined the customer service team in 2014 as customer service manager for the Rankin network. She studied marketing at Louisiana Tech University, is a Leadership Jackson graduate and serves on the Keep Mississippi Beautiful board of directors.
McKinnis joined Entergy in 2003 as a customer service representative at the Jackson Call Center. She moved to the verification department, and also was an account sales associate at the Entergy Business Center in Little Rock, Ark. McKinnis returned to Mississippi in 2015 as customer service manager for the Vicksburg network. She has served on several community organizations’ boards, including the Vicksburg Warren Chamber of Commerce and the United Way of West Mississippi. McKinnis earned her associate degree in computer programming from Phillips Junior College in 1991 and her bachelor’s degree in business administration from Belhaven University in 2004.
Powlett’s responsibilities include customer service in Madison and Yazoo counties. McKinnis manages customer service in Covington, Lawrence, Rankin, Scott, Simpson and Smith counties.