The Public Relations Association of Mississippi (PRAM) Central Chapter recently awarded accolades in a recent chapter meeting to its 2020 Outstanding Professionals and a volunteer board member.
Robyn Kennebrew, a Ridgeland resident, accepted the 2020 Outstanding Practitioner award. Morgan Stewart, a resident of Jackson, accepted the 2020 Emerging Practitioner award.
Sophie McNeil Wolf, a Jackson resident, accepted the chapter President’s award.
Kennebrew is the development coordinator for Mississippi Volunteer Lawyers Project and chief operating officer of The Bean Path – a newer nonprofit. She spearheads MVLP’s legal clinic in conjunction with public relations, grant writing and fundraising. Her recent work to strategically increase MVLP’s media appearances brought in more volunteers, clients and donations.
Stewart serves Mississippi Department of Human Services as creative director. In her work with the agency since 2016, her accomplishments include establishing the department and advising eight programmatic divisions and four support divisions.
Wolf is the digital media manager for Mississippi Institutions for Higher Learning and served the chapter membership as vice-president of communication for 2020. Wolf’s efforts created a year of increased membership.