Pictured are members of the Mississippi Department of Education communications team on a Zoom meeting while working remotely. This team was recognized with the William A. Taylor Best of Show Award and as the Best Long-Term Community Relations and Public Service Program for the “TEACH MISSISSIPPI” Campaign during the SPRF 2020 Lantern Awards ceremony. Team members are (top, left to right) Corie Jones; Jean Cook, APR; (bottom, left to right) Pete Smith and Patrice Guilfoyle, APR.