The Public Relations Association of Mississippi (PRAM) Central Chapter received several awards and recognitions during the Southern Public Relations Federation (SPRF) Lantern Awards ceremony held virtually on Sept. 14 from Tupelo. A combined total of 78 awards were bestowed to members of PRAM, the Public Relations Council of Alabama (PRCA) and the Public Relations Association of Louisiana (PRAL), honoring the best public relations work for Long-Term Programs, Short-Term Programs and Tactical Materials in the Gulf South.
PRAM Central members won two of the top awards overall: the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) and Entergy Mississippi. MDE was recognized with the William A. Taylor Best of Show Award and as the Best Long-Term Community Relations and Public Service Program for the “TEACH MISSISSIPPI” Campaign. MDE also won an Award of Excellence for the Superintendent’s Annual Report; an Award of Excellence for a media relations project, “Mississippi No. 1 for Score Gains on NAEP” and a Lantern Award for the “#NextLevelUp” social media campaign. These were all composed by MDE team members Patrice Guilfoyle, APR, Jean Cook, APR, Corie Jones and Pete Smith.
The Best of Tier 2 Short-Term Internal Program and a Lantern Award were awarded to Entergy Mississippi for “Entergy Mississippi: Making Workplace Work.”
HOPE Credit Union Enterprise Corporation took home an Award of Excellence for the “HOPE 25th Anniversary Campaign.” Shelia Byrd served as project manager with Ed Sivak, Mallory Shields, Scot Slay and Ferderica Cobb working alongside her. Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) also won two Awards of Excellence. One was for their “Interstate 20 Closure PR Campaign” and the other for their social media management project “MDOT Nextdoor Launch.” Both were submitted by the Public Affairs Division.
Jackson Academy’s Marketing and Communications team, consisting of Patti Wade, Jonathan Blackwell and Rachel Lies, took home an Award of Excellence in the Research & Management category for their “2019 Communications Survey.”