Pearl River Community College has been named “#1 Best” Associates Degree Trade School in Mississippi for Electronics Engineering Technology and Industrial Production Technology according to tradecollege.org.
“These programs are examples of what happens when the right partnerships are in place,” Dean of Career and Technical Instruction FCC Dr. James David Collum said. “The students' success from our Electronics and Industrial programs is a direct result of the combination of outstanding faculty, supportive administration, state of the art laboratories, and local industry support. I am proud that PRCC can provide the training needed to place students into high-earning careers.
“I am equally proud that PRCC can provide a trained workforce that attracts new businesses and industries to Mississippi.”
TradeCollege.org is a free resource for students seeking a career in the trades. They research and compile trade skills, study area information, career overviews, and more to compile rankings for institutions across the US to help students make a smart decision when considering their higher education.
“At Pearl River Community College our Career and Technical Education programs strive to be leaders in the industry,” Dean of Career and Technical Education Programs Dr. Edward Pinero said. “Education programs strive to be leaders in the industry. Our Electronics program is world class. Our faculty has the expertise and backgrounds to educate our students to a level that is second to none. This provides excellent career opportunities for our graduates. We are honored to receive this recognition.”
This ranking of the best associate’s degrees considers quality metrics such as time to graduate, average salary and debt levels of graduates.