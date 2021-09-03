Robert J. Barnes, President and CEO, PriorityOne Bank, has announced the promotion of Scott Barnes to Senior Vice President, Director of Operations for PriorityOne.
Scott Barnes holds a bachelor’s degree in Accounting and MIS from the University of Southern Mississippi. He is a graduate of the University of Mississippi School of Banking, LBA Supervisory Training – Baton Rouge; TBA Commercial Lending School and Advanced Commercial Lending School – Nashville, and a recent graduate of the Louisiana State University Graduate School of Banking. Scott has been with PriorityOne Bank since 2010. He has served in many areas of the bank, including Teller, Operations, Loan Officer, Assistant Vice President/Loan Officer, Vice President/Branch Manager/Loan Officer, and most recently Vice President/Commercial Lender.
Scott Barnes served as Mississippi Young Bankers Delegate of the Year in 2017 and serves his community in multiple leadership roles. He and his wife, Lauren, currently reside in Hattiesburg.
PriorityOne Bank, based in Magee, Mississippi, operates fifteen offices in twelve Mississippi communities: Collins, Seminary, Sumrall, Hattiesburg, Magee, Mendenhall, Richland, Brandon, Ridgeland, Flowood, Pelahatchie, and Morton. The bank has assets of approximately $850 million.