Robert J. Barnes, President and CEO, PriorityOne Bank, has announced the promotion of Joni Garner Johnson.
Johnson will be serving as Assistant Vice President, Assistant BSA Officer and Assistant OFAC Officer for PriorityOne. Barnes stated, “Joni brings a wealth of knowledge to the critical area of Bank Security Act and will truly be an asset to this department.”
Johnson, who graduated from Magee High School, holds a Cosmetology Degree from Mississippi College of Beauty Culture. She also is a 2019 graduate of The Mississippi School of Banking sponsored by the Mississippi Bankers Association and The University of Mississippi and a 2021 graduate of The Louisiana Bankers Association, Supervisory Training School. Joni attends yearly training from Get Technical Education for Finance Institutions for Mississippi Deposit Accounts and IRA Advanced Courses. She has been with PriorityOne Bank since March of 2012. Joni has served in many areas of the bank including, Loan Processor, Customer Service Representative, Diamonds Banker, Branch Officer, and CSR Administrator.
Johnson has also served her community in multiple leadership roles. She is active in the American Bankers Association programs, Teach the Children to Save and A Banker in Every Classroom. Joni is a member of the PriorityOne Culture committee. She is a lifelong member of Rocky Hill Baptist Church. Joni and her husband, Eli, live in Mize with their son, John Garner, and daughter, Eliza Rose.
PriorityOne Bank, based in Magee, Mississippi, operates fifteen offices in twelve Mississippi communities: Collins, Seminary, Sumrall, Hattiesburg, Magee, Mendenhall, Richland, Brandon, Ridgeland, Flowood, Pelahatchie, and Morton. The bank has assets of approximately $850 million.