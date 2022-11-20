For anyone in the state needing access to justice who cannot afford legal representation there is a wide range of helpful pro bono resources. The Mississippi Bar's website lists 16 organizations providing legal assistance.
Mississippi Bar President Blake Teller said, “It's important to the Bar that services are provided to the poor, and it doesn't have to be just those groups listed. Options are available and we recognize that access to justice is a big deal, especially in rural areas where there are legal deserts.”
One of the groups listed, the American Civil Liberties Union, is a century old and has been in Mississippi since 1969. “Our mission is promoting, defending and expanding civil rights in Mississippi,” said Communications Director Candace Coleman. “Most of our cases are high impact cases but we also have an arm for other things including civil rights, criminal justice, voting rights, immigrant rights, equal access, First Amendment, LGBQT, governmental transparency and reproductive rights.”
The ACLU currently has an active campaign to help restore voting rights and a LGBQT justice project that includes hosting a free clinic in December. Coleman said the organization evolves to meet changing needs.
Teller, who's with the Vicksburg law firm of Teller, Hopson & Schrader, says access to justice is an issue all across the country.
“There are a lot of programs out there such as the Mississippi Volunteer Lawyers Project which is a part of the Bar that spun off and now has its own identity,” he said. “Our Young Lawyers are very active with such things as Wills for Heroes and First Responders. Both law schools have organizations for students to help while learning.”
Additionally, the Bar holds free clinics at chancery courts across the state and provides online legal services.
“We probably do have as many options as other Southern states,” Teller said. “The Bar has Rule 6.1 for volunteer pro bono public service.”
Rule 6.1 states that each member of the Mississippi Bar in good standing and not exempt hereunder, as part of the member’s professional responsibility, should (1) render pro bono legal services to the poor and (2) participate, to the extent possible, in other pro bono service activities that directly relate to the legal needs of the poor. The professional responsibility to provide pro bono legal services to the poor may be discharged by annually providing at least 20 hours of pro bono legal services.
The 16 pro bono resources listed by the Bar are:
• American Civil Liberties Union
• Catholic Charities Legal Assistance Clinic
• Choctaw Legal Defense
• Disability Rights Mississippi
• Gulf Coast Center for Nonviolence & Northcutt Legal Center
• Mission First Legal Aid Organization
• Mississippi Center for Justice
• Mississippi Center for Legal Services
• Mississippi College School of Law Clinical Programs
• Mississippi Immigrant Rights Alliance
• Mississippi Volunteer Lawyers Project
• Mississippi Worker's Center for Human Rights
• North Mississippi Rural Legal Services
• Pro Bono Initiative of the University of Mississippi School of Law
• Southern Poverty Law Center
• University of Mississippi School of Law Clinical Programs.
