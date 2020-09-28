A picture might paint a thousand words, but a child’s drawing spoke volumes to Vicki McIntosh Klein.
“When I first started in real estate, my daughter’s class was asked by the teacher to draw a picture of their parents,” said Klein. “She drew me with a phone in my ear.”
A realtor and managing broker with boutique real estate firm Mcintosh & Associates LLC, Klein laughingly admits the crayon portrait is still quite accurate of the typical real estate professional.
Like most brokers and realtors, Klein didn’t enter the field right out of college. Instead, the Belhaven University graduate took her mathematics degree and applied those skills to conducting statistical research, forecasting interest rate risk and analyzing marketing statistics for various large companies, including WorldCom, Trustmark Bank and Vicksburg’s Waterways Experiment Station.
Approximately 14,000 people each month Google “how to become a real estate agent”, as they consider joining the two million real estate licensees in America. For most, a career selling houses is only a pipe dream.
Eighteen years ago, Klein took the plunge into a real estate career. She joined family-owned McIntosh & Associates in 2002 and has never looked back.
“As I got older, and after having my daughter, I wanted a more flexible schedule,” Klein said. “Having grown up around real estate with my mother (Rita McIntosh), I learned a lot about the business and knew it was something I eventually wanted to do.”
Klein earned her real estate license in 1999 and joined McIntosh & Associates in the Madison office. At the same time, the company achieved membership into Leading RE, a global organization featuring 550 of the world’s leading independent real estate firms.
“Leading RE is an exclusive international network of elite real estate companies,” she said. “Membership allows our agents to have global marketing and referral connections while remaining local real estate experts.
“Our plan is not to be the largest (real estate firm) in the area, but to continue to provide the best possible service for our clients.”
There are pros and cons to the real estate profession, Klein said.
“My favorite part of the job is helping our clients find the best home for their needs,” she said. “First-time home buyers are especially fun to work with, seeing their excitement when purchasing a home. The least favorite? Being the bearer of bad news when a deal falls through, whatever the reason.”
In almost two decades, Klein has witnessed plenty of changes in the business, especially dramatic shifts in mortgage interest rates.
in the 2000s, the average rates on a 30-year, fixed rate loan ranged between 5.04 and 8.05 percent, according to Freddie Mac. After the housing crash of 2008, interest rates fell under 6 percent and haven’t risen above since. Today, rates are at historic lows and industry forecasts expect them to hover around 3.7 percent throughout 2020.
“Fortunately, we’ve been able to see those days after the crash, come and go,” Klein said. “Now’s the time to sell, as housing inventories are way down. There’s plenty of competition (by buyers) for homes that are on the market. They’re being sold very quickly and at the listed price or more.”
Due to the pandemic, changes to the way Klein conducts business have occurred but she’s adjusted.
“Face-to-face meetings are reduced, so we have Zoom meetings with agents and some clients,” she said. “There’s a lot more documentation due to COVID. And, we always wear masks and gloves when entering someone’s home.”
Working in the fast-paced real estate world, Klein relaxes by making her own custom window treatments.
“It started when I couldn’t find the right treatment for my own home,” she said. “It’s kind of evolved into a hobby.”
Deep-sea fishing is another pastime for the Pearl native.
“I don’t own the first (rod and reel) but fishing for cobia on a charter (boat) in the Gulf off Louisiana is a lot of fun,” Klein said. “Landing my first mahi mahi was quite a thrill.”