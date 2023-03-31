Insurance is one of the biggest expenses for a business, and costs will only rise as the industry last year had to pay more for claims than what was covered by premiums and expenses.
According to Risk Management, which is published by the Risk and Insurance Management Society that provides analysis, insight and news for the risk management community, insurers paid out $100.70 for every $100 it received.
But the insurance companies are still making a profit thanks to investment income. Still, they're looking to raise rates 5-10%.
"The big elephant in the room is property insurance, especially large property insurance," said Ross & Yerger senior vice president Joey Hutto. "There were 18 to 19 weather-related issues last year, and that's really affected the cost of reinsurance."
Reinsurance is insurance for insurers, allowing the insurance companies to shift some of their risks from large financial losses in case of a major disaster.
"Insurance companies like Travelers, FCCI, Berkley, Liberty .. they provide insurance but buy reinsurance and by region,"Hutto said. "Reinsurance renewals weren't delivered to these companies until near the end of December and what's happening is that the cost of reinsurance has gone sky-high. So they've passed it along. We're seeing rate increases form 25 to 60%."
Hutto said that results in higher pricing and higher deductibles for insurers, who in turn have to pass it on to businesses seeking commercial insurance.
"Insurers are taking lower risk, and that's on a geographic basis," Hutto said. "One insurance company won't write any more policies in Mississippi because of wind storms."
As an example, Hutto cited one company in the state valued at more than $14 million, but whose insurer did not want to cover them anymore. The business owner had to go to the E&S, or Excess and Surplus insurance market, which provides insurance for high-risk businesses not covered by standard insurance policies. Hutto said the best offer the business could get is paying $100,000 premium to cover $2.5 million of coverage.
"So he's got to find somebody to cover the other $12 million," Hutto said.
Because of the frequency of tornadoes and straight line winds seemingly shift toward the South, Hutto said Mississippi businesses are facing higher hail and wind-storm deductibles.
"Sometimes it's a percentage deductible," Hutto said. "Let's say you have a $20 million building and a $100,000 roof claim. The 2% deductible isn't on the $100,000 roof claim, it's on the $20 million."
More exclusions are being applied by insurers as well. For example, if a roof had some hail damage, in the past the whole roof was replaced. But those days are over.
"You just have to live with a pocked roof," Hutto said.
In addition to property insurance, businesses have several other lines of coverage they can buy:
• According to Risk Management, general liability insurance its seeing flat to 5% rate increases. But rates can vary. Some commercial construction and life science risks may see decreases, while certain habitational (commercial residential properties, such as apartment buildings, condominiums and multi-unit dwellings) and hospitality businesses have seen double digit increases.
• Auto insurance continues to be a challenge. On preferred auto schedules with good controls and a decent loss history, insurance buyers should budget for a 10% rate increase, Risk Management said.
Umbrella coverage generally follows the general liability and auto pricing. But according to Risk Management "social inflation has resulted in escalating jury awards," and underwriters are commonly increasing their pricing by 25% or more while also restricting capacity.
• Workers compensation rates have been coming down for years, and Hutto said it has become manageable.
• Cyber insurance has seen volatile, Hutto said.
"Companies are seeing big losses like ransomware, and it can get expensive," he said.
For years, this coverage was underpriced, but now rates are going up and underwriting requirements are strict. Risk Management says cyber insurance costs will likely go up 25% to 100% or more.
Hutto said the use of multi-factor authentication is encouraged for a business' employees to have access to their system or network. Also, having regular education and training sessions is important to remind them of the importance of cyber security.
"Nothing happens with cyber liability until somebody does something, or doesn't do something," he said. "It's a serious coverage."
