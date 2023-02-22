Property management companies offer a broad range of services to help owners, renters, buyers and sellers with everything from routine chores and specialized duties involving taxes or legal documents such as leases.
Property managers are paid a fee somewhere — between 7% and 12% of monthly rental income — for taking charge for an absentee owner or one who just isn’t inclined to dealing with joggling multiple properties.
Among the multitude of services a property manager handles are such tasks as collecting rent from tenants and dealing with tenants who fall behind in their rent payments, keeping the lawn cut or fixing a broker appliance. They are also on call 24/7 to fix a broken pipe or open a door for a locked-out tenant.
Beyond those obvious services, property managers take on additional roles such as marketing properties to keep them occupied, bookkeeping, invoicing and tenant screening.
Julie Harrison, a licensed homebuilder, and Brandon White, a licensed real estate broker and attorney, are partners in Equity Group LLC., a property management company that manages more than 400 properties in the Jackson metro area. They also buy, rehab, sell and rent properties.
In addition to their extensive combined experience, Harrison and White provide their clients with tenant screening, marketing, property preservation and maintenance, among other services.
Harrison said another plus for their property management company is having an experienced team out in the field who know the basics and can take of minor problems.
Harrison said Equity LLC.’s newest tool in property management is a software program called Appfolio, which allows tenants to pay rent online.
“Nowadays they don’t have to go to the bank and get a money order to pay their rent,” she said.
Using the Appfolio app, tenants also can report maintenance issues online, and owners can keep up with everything that’s happening with their properties via the software program.
Equity also use software programs to screen tenants and do background checks and to verify income. White said the technology also helps potential tenants avoid signing a lease and having to pay rent they can’t afford.
Property owners looking to hire a property management company should consider such things as the range of services offered by the company, licensing and certifications, references, among other things.
Brian Estes, president of The Estes Group, an investment real estate brokerage company in Jackson that serves clients throughout the Gulf South, said professional property management companies routinely use technology to allow tenants to communicate with managers on needed property repairs and to pay online. Current management software also creates “real time” financials for owners to see when invoices are paid, when rent is paid and maintenance repairs are requested by tenants, he said.
Estes, who holds the designations of Certified Property Manager and Certified Commercial Investment Member, said owners “should hire only licensed real estate professionals to do property management.”
He said the Mississippi Real Estate Commission conducts criminal background checks and requires agents to hold owner’s funds in escrow accounts.
Estes said professional property management companies know and follow the federal Fair Housing Act rules which prohibit discrimination because of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, familial status and disability.
Following the laws, he said, “are vitally important to make sure that all tenants and occupants are treated fairly in all leasing.”
