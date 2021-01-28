Sen. Chad McMahan, R-Guntown, said he introduced the “Freedom of Roadway Act” at the request of Tupelo Police Chief Bart Aguirre. The original version of the bill was aimed at protesters who take to the streets without prior approval and block traffic. It stipulated they could face fines up to $1,500 and a year in jail for a first offense.
“It is important that Mississippians have confidence that they can travel on our roadways without being obstructed,” McMahan told the Daily Journal.
The legislation was hotly debated Wednesday morning but failed to pass out of the Senate Judiciary B Committee after garnering concerns from several of McMahan’s fellow Republicans. The committee met again in the evening, however, and took up the legislation again.
That’s when Sen. Derrick Simmons, D-Greenville, and other lawmakers pointed out a similar law was already on the books – just with smaller criminal penalties. Simmons wondered aloud: Shouldn’t lawmakers just update the existing law, but with the higher fines and longer potential jail sentences that McMahan had included in his legislation?
That’s what the committee ultimately did after realizing the current law’s language – which bans anyone including protesters from “willfully” obstructing traffic on any street – was sufficient.
“The right to assembly and the right to protest is a First Amendment right,” McMahan explained to his colleagues earlier in the day. “But I think freedom of the roadway, for those that travel, is equally important.”
Senators asked McMahan whether a specific incident in Tupelo prompted him and Aguirre to push the road obstruction legislation. McMahan said there wasn’t, and Aguirre confirmed to the Daily Journal he became concerned about the issue only after seeing protesters in other cities over the summer around the country “blocking the highways and bridges and roadways and were stopping interstate commerce.”
“This is just trying to keep something from happening up here,” the chief added.
Several lawmakers on Wednesday morning raised concerns about unintended consequences of McMahan’s bill. What if someone is holding an unpermitted block party in their neighborhood that spills out onto the street? Sen. Juan Barnett, D-Heidelberg, wondered if they would be in violation of the law. How about if a father puts out orange cones on the road to warn drivers that his children are playing and riding bikes? Sen. Jeremy England, R-Vancleave, wondered if he could face prosecution.
“If that father is protesting speeders in his neighborhood by putting out orange cones, we are now increasing the penalty that father would be liable for – just for trying to protect his family,” England added. “I don’t like us passing bills that might lead us to unintended consequences.”
“I’m worried about criminalizing potentially protected speech,” added Simmons on Wednesday morning, before the bill was initially rejected.
In the evening, England at first offered to tweak the bill to only cover highways and interstates. But then several lawmakers expressed satisfaction with the existing law save for the lesser penalties – up to $500 or 6 months in county jail for obstructing a road. Lawmakers inserted McMahan’s stiffer penalties – $1,500 and a year in jail – into the existing language. A second offense, committee members agreed, should result in up to a $2,500 fine and at least 30 days in jail, according to the amended bill.
“I personally don’t think a $1,500 fine is excessive for someone who refuses to move when I’m trying to get to work, or trying to get to the hospital,” said Angela Burks Hill, R-Picayune.