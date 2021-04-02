Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle Administrator Paul Cade has announced that Kayla Pruitt, RN, MSN, has been named associate administrator. She replaces retiring Associate Administrator Bill Lancaster.
Pruitt will oversee the hospital’s rehabilitation services; food and nutrition services; respiratory, neurodiagnostics and sleep center; EMS/ambulance services; laboratory; cardiovascular services; housekeeping, security/safety and emergency management; and laundry.
In his 34 years at Baptist Golden Triangle, Lancaster supervised more than $89 million in construction and renovation projects, including the construction of the Outpatient Pavilion, the hospital’s Cancer Center, emergency department, critical care unit, five-story patient tower and the 30-bed Behavioral Health Unit. Under his leadership this year, the hospital has started work on a new eight-bed geriatric behavioral health unit and a new wound care center.
Pruitt moves into the administrative role after serving as the hospital’s director of cardiovascular services since May 2017. In that position, she directed operations for the cardiac catheterization lab, stress testing, cardiac rehab and echocardiogram departments. From October 2015 to May 2017, Pruitt was nurse manager for the hospital’s medical/oncology/inpatient hospice units, and she worked in the hospital’s float (flexible staffing) pool for all inpatient units, including the emergency department, behavioral health, outpatient surgery and the skilled nursing unit from November 2011 to October 2015.
Pruitt received her associate degree in nursing from Itawamba Community College in 2009 and graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Mississippi University for Women in 2016. Pruitt earned a Master of Science-Executive degree from Chamberlain University in 2020.
“I am extremely pleased to have Kayla join our administrative team. She brings a background of strong clinical and leadership skills that will help us continue to position our hospital as a leader in providing quality health care in our community,” Cade said.
“In my previous position, I was able to work with ancillary care departments, so I know that this new role will only expand the knowledge I have gained. I am excited to have a mix of patient care and clinical support areas to be able to impact the holistic patient experience,” Pruitt said.
Cade praised Lancaster for his leadership during the past 34 years. “Bill has been an integral part of the growth of this hospital from the day the lease with Baptist was signed in 1993. He has supervised countless construction and renovation projects, including three major projects that resulted in the physical facilities the community sees today ─ our Outpatient Pavilion, patient tower and Behavioral Health Unit,” Cade said. “We will long refer to Baptist Golden Triangle as ‘the hospital that Bill built.’ That will be his legacy,” he addedWith 315 beds, Baptist Golden Triangle is one of the largest regional hospitals affiliated with the Memphis, Tenn.-based Baptist Memorial Health Care system. With physicians and surgeons representing almost every medical specialty practicing at the hospital, Baptist Golden Triangle offers a wide range of comprehensive medical care to patients of all ages.
The hospital offers a variety of services to the community, including the Baptist Cancer Center, Baptist Behavioral Health Care for those with behavioral and mental health problems, an emergency room with 24-hour ambulance service, an extensive rehabilitation department, and free educational programs. Baptist Golden Triangle employs more than 1,000 health care professionals.