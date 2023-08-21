Phil Hardwick

Phil Hardwick

 Submitted Photo

Imagine you’re sitting at your desk one day, basking in the glory of your company being profiled in a local business magazine. Your pride is still swelling as the phone rings. The caller identifies themself and asks if you would be willing to come to their civic club in two weeks and tell how your company achieved such an honor. Your heart races all of a sudden because you have never made a speech to a civic club or any public group for that matter. The mere thought of it causes a brief panic. What would you do?

