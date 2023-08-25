U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi on Wednesday praised the strength, resilience and tenacity of retired Army Maj. Victor F. Hogan as she presented him with the Purple Heart medal for wounds he sustained in 2006 as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom.
Hogan, a Purvis native, asked Hyde-Smith to present him with the medal, which was delivered during a ceremony hosted by the Mississippi National Guard at the Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center Armed Forces Museum.
“This hallowed award represents a recognition of Maj. Hogan’s valor and bravery in combat in Iraq — and a testament to all of us and to future generations of Americans of his commitment to defend our country and his willingness to uphold that commitment, even at the risk of his own life,” Hyde-Smith said.
The senator added: “I regret that the process of getting this award was long and difficult, but I also see that this effort can stand as an example of the same strength, resilience and tenacity Victor Hogan brought to his service in the Army. It is a privilege and an honor to stand here today to express my deepest gratitude. May this presentation inspire us to continue supporting those who risk everything for the preservation of liberty.”
Hogan, who was deployed to Mosul, Iraq, in 2005, suffered fragment wounds and a traumatic brain injury on Sept. 11, 2006, when an improvised explosive device struck the Stryker vehicle in which he was riding.
A captain at the time, Hogan continued his active-duty career, which included two subsequent tours of duty in Kuwait. He was honorably released from active duty in 2013 and transferred into the U.S. Army Reserve, where was promoted to the rank of major. He was medically separated from the Reserve in 2018.
The Purple Heart, created by Gen. George Washington in 1782 as the Badge of Military Merit, is awarded to any member of the Armed Forces who has been wounded, killed or has died after being wounded. However, it wasn’t until 2011 that the Department of Defense authorized the Purple Heart award for TBIs incurred during combat operations.
The Purple Heart is among other awards and citations earned by Hogan during his military career.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.