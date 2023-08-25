Hogan Purple Heart

U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi recently presented retired Army Maj. Victor F. Hogan with the Purple Heart medal. His mother, Phyllis, joined the senator and Hogan for the ceremony.

 Submitted Photo

U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi on Wednesday praised the strength, resilience and tenacity of retired Army Maj. Victor F. Hogan as she presented him with the Purple Heart medal for wounds he sustained in 2006 as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

