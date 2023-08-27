A major issue confronting state leaders is Mississippi’s lowest-in-the-nation labor force participation rate — 54.5% compared to the national average of 62.6%.
A popular political notion is that there are many able-bodied adults drawing SNAP benefits who do not work, but should, and contribute to that low participation rate.
Let’s overlay this on one of Mississippi’s struggling rural counties.
Issaquena County, located just north of Vicksburg in the Mississippi Delta, suffers from high poverty (21%), low average household income ($17,109) and population loss.
Census data shows a 40% decline in population from 2000 to 2020 from 2,258 to 1,338. Estimates indicate population continues to fall — a trend other rural counties also face.
The county’s labor force participation rate is under 30%. The labor force participation rate, in simple terms, is the civilian labor force total divided by the population ages 16 and above.
Its civilian labor force totaled 320, according to Mississippi Department of Employment Security data from July. Of that, 290 were employed, and 30 were unemployed. Census data show the employment rate, another metric, at 17.6% — compared to 52.5% for the state.
Approximately 900 residents over the age of 16 do not participate in the labor force. Some are older and retired, but age data suggest most are between the ages of 20 to 60.
The most recently published SNAP numbers showed 218 recipients in Issaquena County. Some recipients may be already working, but a large portion are likely unemployed and not currently seeking employment.
But that does not necessarily mean they are employable.
Census data show that 42.5% of county residents have one or more disabilities compared to the state rate of 18.1%. There are at least 429 adults with hearing, vision, cognitive, ambulatory, self-care and/or independent living disabilities. Yet only 20 adults receive Social Security disability payments.
Other data show that 40.5% of the population ages 25 and up are without a high school degree or GED. Another 38% have only those education achievements.
Minimally educated, disabled adults do not constitute an attractive workforce. But if they want benefits, some may be forced to find jobs. Where would 100 or so such residents find them?
The MDES job search tool shows only 16 job openings within 25 miles of Mayersville, the county seat. Most are manager-level or technical jobs.
Census data show 16 county businesses and 12 government agencies with employees, and only two of the businesses employ more than 20 people. A high number of employed residents must commute 30 minutes or more to other counties for work.
Putting SNAP recipients to work and improving the labor force participation rate in places like Issaquena County will be a tough challenge.
“Do what is right.” — Psalm 34:14.
Crawford is a syndicated columnist from Jackson.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.