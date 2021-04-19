Starkville Mayor Lynn Spruill is running unopposed for her second term. In this Q & A interview, we asked about the future of Starkville, advice for anyone considering running for mayor of their community, and more.
1. Tell us a little about your background.
I am originally from Starkville, Mississippi. I was born here and am a product of the public school system here. I went to Mississippi State and graduated with a BS in business. I was selected to go into the Navy to fly aircraft as part of an experimental program to determine if women would become a regular part of the recruitment process for the aviation program. I spent six years flying various aircraft for the Navy and then flew corporate aircraft for Atlantic Richfield followed by flying for Delta Air Lines from which I retired in late 2004. During the times of my professional flight career, I served on the Town of Addison, Texas as both a town council member and the mayor. I also studied and earned a joint Masters of Public Administration and Juris Doctorate at Georgia State University. I returned to Starkville when I retired from Delta and became the Chief Administrative Officer of the City of Starkville where I served for eight years in that role while also managing my rental properties in Starkville.
2. Why did you run for mayor?
The previous mayor, Parker Wiseman, decided not to run again and I did not see anyone who had articulated a vision for Starkville that I believed encompassed the dynamic growth of status that I think Starkville deserves to have in the Golden Triangle and in northeast Mississippi. I can recall being told that “Starkville does the least with the most” and I find that to be a narrative that is incomprehensible for any community, let alone a university town. I wanted to make certain that this was never again said about my hometown.
3. What surprised you most during your first year in office?
I would say the heavy role that social media played in governing and communicating.
4. What do you consider your biggest accomplishment/proudest achievement since taking office?
We have under construction a new sports tourism and recreation facility, a new industrial park, an annexation and a BUILD grant that in and of themselves will impact our city and businesses and residents into the next several decades.
We have constructed new power substations and wastewater treatment plants and are in the process of replacing our aging infrastructure in whole neighborhoods rather than piecemeal.
I think I am, however, proudest that we as a board have been able for the most part to work together to make our city the best she can be. It took the Board of Aldermen as a team to make it happen. That team working together was an achievement at a time when so many entities are deadlocked or divided.
5. What are the most important skills needed for a mayor?
Consensus building and communication and vision are vital to the success of any Mayor.
You have to have a vision for where you want to take your city. Without that, you are doing a disservice to those who elected you. I don’t believe in a caretaker role. Progress doesn’t come from letting things happen. It comes from making things happen.
To get anything done, a mayor has to have consensus. I would rather achieve a portion of my goal than have no progress at all.
Communication has to be maintained with those you want to share your vision. It has to be something that is clear and achievable and brings your team along as you work toward the goal.
6. What's the biggest challenge facing Starkville in the next four years?
Our biggest challenge is to get an educated workforce that is ready to take on jobs that should be coming from the new industrial park and from businesses being started by creative graduates who want to stay in Starkville
7. What’s the biggest opportunity facing Starkville in the next four years?
Our biggest challenge is to meld our outlying area of downtown along Highway 182 where we received a BUILD grant of 12.66 million with our downtown and create a synergy that allows for robust development in that economically underachieving area to our downtown Main Street area. We want to do this and maintain our town and gown marriage as a vibrant element of the University and City Hall partnership. We currently have a jail complete with concertina wire in that area and disguising it or finding another location for it is critical to allowing downtown to realize its potential.
8. What advice would you give to someone who wanted to run for mayor of their town?
I would suggest that first they learn about their government and serve on some commissions, boards, or committees. Being a mayor is much more complex than ever before. I believe the day of the local business person being an effective mayor without having some prior experience at serving the community in some government fashion is behind us for any community that is over 20,000 in population.
9. What’s your assessment of how Starkville city government has responded to the pandemic over the past year? What, if anything, would you have done differently?
I am not sure given the ebb and flow of events that we could have done much differently, but if anything, I would say that we should not have taken the mask requirement off as we did during the summer month last year. We almost immediately reinstated it, but that on again/off again was a misstep. Other than that, I believe that we have fared as well as could be expected under the circumstances.
10. What’s your vision for Starkville's economy in the future?
Starkville will always be the home of Mississippi State University, but I would like us to be slightly more well-rounded. I would like us to have more industry and commerce that will sustain us when the enrollment might be down or the athletic events might be fewer. While I believe in the town and gown partnership and want it to grow, I also believe in building assets and using them. I see us as a sports tourism destination and a high tech and research city. I see us as a destination for history and art and culture and nature. I would like the abandoned rail line that cuts through Starkville to become an amenity as a rail-to-trail asset. There is so much we have to take advantage of to attract industry and tourism that to leave any of it on the table and not maximize its value would be a sin.
