Like many others, I was alarmed to hear about the recent police raid on a small weekly newspaper in Marion, Kansas.
If you’re unaware of this story, let me supply you with some background information.
On Friday, law enforcement officials entered the offices of the Marion County Record and took computers and cellphones. They also searched the home of the newspaper’s editor and seized various pieces of equipment.
(Purely as an aside, I’ll note that the newspaper’s co-owner, 98-year-old Joan Meyer, collapsed and died just hours after the raid. Her son Eric Meyer, the newspaper’s editor, said the shock from the event killed the active and vibrant Joan Meyer.)
Officers said they were concerned about violations of Kansas law, including identity theft. Before the raid, newspaper reporters were investigating a local business owner and the status of her driver’s license after a drunk driving conviction.
The Associated Press notes that the police action followed the newspaper’s “aggressive coverage of local issues, including the background of Marion Police Chief Gideon Cody.”
The legality of the raid has been called into question by numerous First Amendment advocacy groups, including the Freedom of the Press Foundation. That organization says the raid appears to have violated federal law as well as “basic human decency.”
Indeed, the First Amendment guarantees freedom of the press, and a federal law — the Privacy Protection Action of 1980 — furthers this protection by shielding journalists who are gathering material for use in possible stories.
In an email to the AP, Cody acknowledged the existence of this law but said there is an exception “when there is reason to believe the journalist is taking part in the underlying wrongdoing.”
A group called the Reporters Committee disagrees, with their lawyer saying the so-called “suspect exception” doesn’t apply to this case. An interpretation of the law by AP staff members agrees with this assessment.
“In general, (the exception) does not apply to material used in the course of reporting, like draft stories or public documents that are being used to check on a news tip,” writes AP reporters David Bauder and Jim Salter.
Kansas law allows certain information from an individual’s driver’s license and driving record to be available to the public through an online search function, according to VR Research.
After reviewing these facts, I tend to agree with the committee’s opinion that the search warrant permitting the raid was “significantly overbroad, improperly intrusive and possibly in violation of federal law.”
A court will decide if this reading of the law is accurate and will presumably sanction the involved officials if their actions prove to be illegal. If a court determines the raid was lawful, I’ll be very concerned for the future of U.S. journalism and its sacred duty as a watchdog for democracy and critic of those in power.
Until the newspaper’s lawsuit shakes out in court, we can take comfort in the fact that police actions against journalists are few and far between.
The last police raid on a reporter occurred in 2019 when San Francisco police entered the home of Bryan Carmody. The raid was proven to be illegal, and the city paid a settlement to the independent journalist.
Still, with politically fueled anger toward the press growing throughout the country, such actions are shocking and, after this incident, within the realm of possibility.
We can only hope that a court condemns the Marion police action in the strongest terms and levies serious consequences.
Write Managing Editor Joshua Wilson at joshua.wilson@msbusiness.com.
