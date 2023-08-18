Raising Cane’s to provide 50 teachers with school supplies, gift baskets From staff reports Aug 18, 2023 28 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Restaurant chain Raising Cane’s is fueling futures by clearing $500 off the wish lists of 50 teachers across the country.The chain will randomly select 50 teachers who follow and drop their wish list in the comment section on Raising Cane’s Instagram page.In addition to helping clear wish lists, the 50 selected teachers will receive a $30 Raising Cane’s gift basket.The first 25 winners will be selected and verified via Instagram on Aug. 24, and the second 25 winners will be picked Aug. 31.Teachers may enter the contest through Aug. 31 at instagram.com/raisingcanes. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. MBJ Daily E-blast Sign up to receive our Mississippi business briefing each weekday morning, with a special Sunday edition featuring our top stories of the week. MBJ E-Edition Delivery Are you a Mississippi Business Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our monthly e-editions with just a click. The Session Weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts and weekly updates throughout the year, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Education Internet School Systems Sports Recommended for you Latest Posts Mississippi Business Journal Raising Cane’s to provide 50 teachers with school supplies, gift baskets 28 min ago Mississippi Business Journal Mississippi issues statewide burn ban at state parks and fishing lakes 4 hrs ago Mississippi Business Journal Business briefs: Friday, August 18, 2023 4 hrs ago Mississippi Business Journal Headlines: Friday, August 18, 2023 4 hrs ago Mississippi Business Journal UM senior works to decrease international tension over nuclear weaponry 5 hrs ago Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. MBJ Daily E-blast Sign up to receive our Mississippi business briefing each weekday morning, with a special Sunday edition featuring our top stories of the week. MBJ E-Edition Delivery Are you a Mississippi Business Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our monthly e-editions with just a click. The Session Weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts and weekly updates throughout the year, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters