Kristen N. Ramey, MD, recently joined Hattiesburg Clinic The Pediatric Clinic.
Ramey provides comprehensive care to children from birth through adolescence. She has special practice interests in atopic dermatitis, allergic rhinitis, and asthma.
Ramey received her medical degree from the University of Mississippi School of Medicine in Jackson, Miss. She completed her internship and residency in pediatrics at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn.
Ramey is board eligible in general pediatrics by the American Board of Pediatrics. She is a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics, American College of Physicians, and the American Medical Association.