Recent interest rate increases have the housing market in a state of uncertainty. Add to high demand, low inventory, increasing prices, high inflation, and possible additional rate hikes. Some pundits have predicted a crash. Others have predicted an adjustment.
To make sense of it all, and to examine its effect on Mississippi, residential construction and real estate experts were contacted for their thoughts on the current situation and the outlook for the future.
By way of background, in January 2022, mortgage interest rates were at 3.22%. In October, the rate had jumped to 6.29%, according to Freddie Mac. The rates have a direct effect on the affordability of housing. For example, on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage, a $300,000 loan at 3.22% translates to a monthly payment of $1,301 versus $1,855 at 6.29%, an increase of $554.
Nationally, the median list price for a typical home peaked at $450,000 in June and has since dropped in October to $425,000.
Using data from realtor.com and Redfin, a survey of listing and sales prices in Mississippi by county in August revealed the following median list prices:
• Adams: $188,000
• DeSoto: $419,000
• Harrison: $305,000
• Hinds: $162,000
• Jones: $299,000
• Lafayette: $454,000
• Lauderdale: $269,000
• Lee: $272,000
• Oktibbeha: $335,000
• Rankin: $393,000
National Association of Realtors Chief Economist Danielle Hale predicts home prices will likely continue downward toward the holidays, although perhaps not as low as many homebuyers might like.
“The typical asking price will near but not likely slip below $400,000 again this year,” explains Hale. “The housing market is resetting, but in a slow fashion.”
One indicator of potential construction activity is the number of building permits issued.
Nationwide, 718,286 single-unit permits were issued through September 2020, 864,184 during the same period in 2021, and 800,424 through the same period in 2022, according to the Census Bureau Building Permit Survey. During the same year-to-date period in Mississippi, 5,778 permits were issued in 2020, 5,748 in 2021, and 6034 in 2022.
These numbers indicate that new construction was maintaining momentum during the past three years when mortgage interest rates were low. However, with mortgage interest rates now hovering at 7%, the market is undergoing an adjustment.
Bruce Kirkland, past-president of the Jackson Association of Homebuilders, said, “From the homebuilder standpoint, we are a notch down from what we were doing. For example, buyers who were looking at building a $500,00 house are scaling down to a $350,000 or $400,000 house because of interest rates and the effect on mortgage payments. Nevertheless, we are still selling houses, but not at the same rate.”
He said that the industry went from a period when homebuilders didn’t set the price until the home was built to now when prices are determined at or near construction completion. For example, during the pandemic lumber prices and other construction costs increased drastically and were unknown from month to month. Supply costs were passed along to the buyer.
He also pointed out that the housing industry had a long run of low interest rates and that people haven’t come about to accepting it yet.
And what about the future?
“I’m optimistic about the need for housing,” he said. “From the Coast to Jackson to DeSoto County, Mississippi has a lot of industry coming into the state right now. Those people need housing.”
To learn more about the Mississippi residential market, the Mississippi Business Journal conducted a Q & A exercise with executives of the Mississippi Association of Realtors.
Q. What effect have recent mortgage interest rate increases had on residential sales in Mississippi?
A. It has increased days on the market for our sellers and it has caused buyers who didn’t have a rate locked in to lose the ability to purchase their first choice. Buyers are having to lower their expectations on what they can afford. Our market is still active, however, higher-end homes are tending to stay on the market longer. Anecdotally, if you have a house that’s listed at $350,000, with the interest rate increases of the past several months, the payments on that house have increased about $600 a month. The interest rate has had a particular impact on houses that are in the $350,000 range and above.
Q. What has been the overall market activity in Mississippi during the past year?
A. The year started very strong until about the last 4 months, and since then the market has cooled down.
Q. What do you anticipate for the coming year?
A. We expect a market with greater inventory, fewer multiple offers, more time on the market, and fewer sales prices above the asking price. In other words, we’re moving back to a more “normal” market.
Q. What advice do you have for home buyers and sellers as relates to interest rates?
A. For buyers, partner with a knowledgeable local lender and look at all the options available for financing. There are a number of programs with rate locks, longer rate locks for new construction, adjustable rate mortgages, and other products that may be an option for you. Lenders are constantly coming out with new solutions. And you need to understand that your interest payment is tax deductible. So buy your house, and take advantage of the tax deduction. It’s still a great time to buy a house. For sellers, it’s more important now than ever to partner with a knowledgeable local Realtor who can guide you through the changing market and help you get the best price for your home.
Q. Is adequate inventory a problem?
A.It’s still an issue, especially in the $250,000 and below price ranges, but we are seeing more inventory opportunities.
Q. Other comments
A. The buyers are there and the demand is there – the challenge is finding the right property that fits their needs. Your Realtor need to have a certain level of skill and market savvy to guide their clients through the home buying process. So take the time to interview several Realtors to find the right person to work with.
