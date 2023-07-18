Hasik

Dr. Hayley Hasik, a spring 2023 University of Southern Mississippi graduate who earned her Ph.D. in history at the university, is now an educator and interpreter with the Dwight D. Eisenhower Birthplace State Historic Site in Denison, Texas.

A 2023 graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi history program uses the lessons and experiences she gained at the school in her work informing the public about the nation’s 34th president and famed leader of allied forces in Europe during World War II.

