Recycling company Madera Fuels is locating material collection and processing operations in Vicksburg. The project is a $4.859 million corporate investment and will create 30 jobs.
Madera Fuels converts non-recyclable waste into reusable fuel. The company’s Vicksburg facility, which includes 300,000 square feet of warehousing space, will aggregate, sort/separate, blend and recycle various commercial waste products to produce a consistent thermal feedstock. Madera Fuels will shred and bale the blended feedstock materials to sale to third-party buyers. The company expects to receive approximately 50,000 tons annually of various non-hazardous, industrial waste products, or materials that would otherwise be sent to landfills. The processed and sorted feedstock materials will be converted primarily to base fuel stock and other recyclable materials.
The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for infrastructure improvements. MDA also has certified Madera Fuels for the Advantage Jobs Rebate Program, which is available for eligible businesses that create new jobs exceeding the average annual wage of the state or county in which the company locates or expands. Entergy also is assisting with the project.
Madera Fuels plans to fill the 30 new jobs over the next three years.