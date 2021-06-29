The real estate market is red-hot, thanks in part to low housing inventory and high demand. It’s not uncommon for bidding wars to break out among home buyers willing to fork over more than the asking price.
That same scenario is drawing people to join the already robust ranks of real estate agents, according to Robert Praytor, administrator of the Mississippi Real Estate Commission which regulates the industry and licenses all real estate brokers and salespersons in the state.
“I’ve been executive director since 1998 and I’ve never had as many applications or as many people taking the exam,” Praytor said. His agency approves applicants for testing at various locations, and those testing centers “are slammed with people.”
One day in early June his office received 20 new applications and the next day there were 41 more. The numbers have been increasing monthly and quarterly.
“Last month there were 150-plus new licenses and we have about 350 people who are in line to sit for the exam right now. Applications are coming in at a rate of 150 to 250 a month,” he said. He’s had to add two employees since March to handle the increase.
In mid-June there were 13,242 licensees in the state after “a big surge” in May. “That’s not as high as in 2007, right before the recession,” Praytor said. “At that time we had 15,427 licensees. That dropped to 10,900, and now it’s back up 13,242.” He said 10 to 15 percent of new licensees don’t make it past the first year.
Praytor said people are attracted to the real estate industry primarily because they can set their own hours but money also is a factor. “But there’s a general misconception in the public that all real estate licensees are making extremely large sums of money. Right now nationwide and particularly in Mississippi there is such a shortage of inventory, we have never seen anything like it.”
Around the state there are three to five times more real estate salespeople than housing inventory, he said. In North Mississippi there are 1,200 with only 250 or so houses for sale. “In the Jackson market it’s four or five to one,” Praytor said. “I don’t know what these people are going to use for sale. Practically every house has multiple buyers.”
Andrea Detrick, education director for the Mississippi Association of Realtors, said she has seen more interest in a real estate career since the COVID pandemic lockdown. “Now people are rested and relaxed so they decided they always wanted to do real estate and this is the time,” she said.
Detrick said she starts her new prelicensing classes on a humorous note, joking about a couple of Realtor stereotypes. “I know why you’re getting your license: big hair and fast cars,” she tells her class. Joking aside, there are misconceptions about real estate careers, she said. “They think that they are going to get a paycheck in a week or a month but that’s not always the case. The thing is, you have to work it every day like a J-O-B.”
Keith Henley is the broker at RE/MAX Elite Realtors in Tupelo and is immediate president of the state Realtors Association. He has seen the ebb and flow in the number of agents in his industry over the years. “Now with the economy strongly rebounding and the real estate market as hot as it is, a lot of people are getting into it,” he said. The Northeast Mississippi Board of Realtors, where he is past president, has around 450 members, up from around 300 a few years ago.
Real estate is often a second or third career, according to the National Association of Realtors. Henley worked previously in manufacturing management and when that job played out, he thought it was the right time to become a Realtor, something he’d always been interested in. That was 20 years ago. “I’ve seen a lot of people come and go and now as a broker my focus is bringing in new agents,” he said.
Henley believes that new agents need extensive training to help them be successful. “A great majority of agents get out in 12 to 24 months because they don’t have the proper training.”e said when he’s working with a new agent, one thing he stresses is that real estate is an expensive industry. Advertising, membership fees, cellphones, insurance, transportation and other expenses add up to $500 to $700 a month on average. “We want them to go in with their eyes wide open,” he said.
Elliot Campeau, a new sales associate at Henley’s RE/MAX Elite Realtors, also left the manufacturing world to move into real estate. He was familiar with the job because his mother had worked in it for a few years and “she gave me some tips.”
After a couple of months in residential sales, Campeau said the only thing that has surprised him is “how quick everything is selling right now. This is a crazy time to get in because of the pandemic and the way the market is now with houses selling like crazy. But I was ready to jump in and now is as good of a time as any to get in.”