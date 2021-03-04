Real estate brokers and agents are seeing red-hot sales in the housing market that lit up last year. Throughout the state, buyers are vying for their first home, a bigger place or a second home, and for-sale signs are disappearing as fast as they’re put out. Low interest rates and anemic housing inventories are fueling competition in this robust seller’s market.
“The market is crazy. It’s one of the best I’ve seen,” said Amy Wood, broker/owner of Amy Wood Properties in Pass Christian. “If it’s priced right or a little higher, they’re getting under contract in 24 to 48 hours.”
Home sales in Northeast Mississippi continue to be very strong despite the pandemic, said Keith Henley, broker at RE/MAX Elite in Tupelo and 2020 president of the Mississippi Association of Realtors.
"Our inventory is as low as it has been in 20 years with buyer demand remaining solid, creating more competition for fewer homes,” Henley said. “The end result is homes properly priced and in market-ready condition are selling faster and for more money. This is creating a seller’s market which is most unusual for our region.”
Jon Ritten, broker/owner of RE/MAX Coast Delta Realty in Diamondhead and vice president for the Mississippi Association of Realtors’ Southern Region, says sales are booming statewide. “It’s very busy everywhere and in particular on the Coast, in the college towns and DeSoto County in the north. Those areas seem to be the hottest but the whole state is prospering.” Likewise, he said, housing inventory is low throughout the state. Houses are being sold as fast as they’re being built or even before construction is completed.
Homes on the water are especially popular on the Coast. Wood recently posted a house online and had five potential buyers lined up almost immediately. In a couple of days, the house was under contract for more than the $330,000 list price. Two other listings priced at $575,000 and $375,000 sold for more than the sellers were asking, she said. High-dollar lots that have been on the market for a few years are now under contract.
Wood said the “sweet spot” for home prices is anything $200,000 or below. “I have three buyers now and it’s difficult to find anything in Diamondhead, Long Beach, Pass Christian and Bay St. Louis. There’s just a real void.”
Low interest rates are allowing buyers to get more house for their money. “People who could pay cash for second homes say why take money out of our investments when we can borrow so low,” said Wood.
Also helping, Ritten said, is the state’s cost of living. “Mississippi is such an affordable state to live in, people are finding all of the amenities we have and lower taxes. It’s hard to beat.”
Nicole Nezat, a broker at Fidelis Realty in Gulfport, said, “The only slowdown I feel is due to the lack of inventory right now. We need houses to list. Sellers can often seeing multiple offers on their homes.”
Ritten said during the pandemic, a home has become more than just where people live. "Now it’s where people work and where they’re schooling their children. It’s really become more than just where they live and you can get so much more for the money in Mississippi than just about anywhere.”
Realtors are taking precautions with COvID in mind and making clients’ safety a priority, Nezat said. “With all the technology available today, Realtors are still able to offer clients the best service possible by hosting virtual open houses, holding video meetings with clients and offering electronic signings. We have also changed the way that we do in-person showing, such as limiting the amount of people present at a showing, wearing masks and sanitizing frequently to ensure everyone’s safety. “
On the Coast and in North Mississippi, Realtors say much of the interest in buying is coming from New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Memphis. Ritten said, “People are trying to get out of the cities but be close enough to them. It’s cheaper living but it’s a similar lifestyle.”
Even this time of year, when sales are usually not brisk, the market is active. “Things are slightly down in January from December but not that much,” Wood said. “Right after Mardi Gras is when things pick up here, especially waterfront and second homes. It’s a great time to be in real estate.”
Realtors say the remainder of the year looks promising or home buying and selling as long as interest rates are low. “We anticipate it continuing at least through this year,” Ritten said. “Mississippi should maintain steam for the rest of this year, depending on inventory.”