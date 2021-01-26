Gov. Tate Reeves speaks about his hopes for the state's continued economic growth during the coronavirus pandemic after announcing the permanent appointment of John Rounsaville, background left, as director of the Mississippi Development Authority, during a news conference, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Jackson, Miss. Rounsaville had been serving as interim director since 2020. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)