Karen Hudson Reeves of Madison has joined the staff of Methodist Rehabilitation Center as director of Human Resources.

Reeves is a seasoned HR practitioner with more than 30 years in the field. She has worked across different industries including banking, insurance, legal, employee benefits and, most recently, a local civil engineering firm. A native of Clinton, Reeves holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree in business administration from Mississippi College.

MRC is Mississippi’s research and rehabilitation hospital with 10 clinic sites in Mississippi and Louisiana and more than 700 employees.

