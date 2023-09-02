Welfare Scandal Mississippi

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves speaks in Bolton, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023.

 Rogelio V. Solis

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves has the sole power to decide whether Mississippi Democrats can replace withdrawn secretary of state nominee Shuwaski Young on November’s ballot, as other Republicans on the election commission and state Democrats say it’s up to him to schedule a meeting before Monday’s possible statutory deadline.

Newsletters

gideon.hess@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you