The Refuge Golf Course in Flowood, Miss. was recently honored as one of the top “Renovations of the Year” by Golf Inc. Magazine in the publication’s summer issue. The daily-fee golf course reopened for play on April 19, 2021 following a $1.9 million, multi-year renovation and enhancement project under the direction of golf course architect Nathan Crace.
Originally designed by Roy Case, The Refuge opened in 1998. In an effort to modernize the layout and increase playability, The Refuge closed in 2017 for an extensive renovation and restoration by Crace. In August 2020, Honours Golf, a division of Troon®, was hired to oversee the final stages of the renovation and to manage course operations. The course reopened to rave reviews in April with Crace saying, “In over 26 years, I don’t recall a project where we transformed a course so drastically.”
“The city recognized the need to redesign and update The Refuge Golf Course,” said Flowood Mayor Gary Rhoads. “Through the hard work and contributions of many people, we are proud that the course is a destination location to be enjoyed by visitors and citizens alike. Flowood is honored for The Refuge to be recognized as one of the Renovations of the Year.”
The newly redesigned 18-hole layout ranges in length from 4,439 yards to 7,013 yards making it suitable for players of every skill level from beginner to professional. As part of the renovation, invasive trees were removed and playing corridors were widened. Many modifications were made to the overall routing including three new holes, the relocation of several water hazards, as well as new and enlarged cart paths. Irrigation and drainage systems were also enhanced and all course bunkers were rebuilt using the Better Billy BunkerTM method which provides a technically advanced drainage and liner system, while providing optimal playing conditions much deeper into the life of the bunker. In addition, all greens were re-grassed with TifEagle Ultradwarf Bermuda and multiple tee boxes were added on each hole to improve the overall playability.
“I’m impressed with the innovative approach,” said Golf Inc. Competition Judge and President of the Bobby Jones Golf Course Foundation Martin Elgison, a “Major improvements at a minimal cost is also impressive.”
Golf Inc., the world’s only magazine for golf course developers, owners and management company executives, annually recognizes the top golf course renovations of the year in its summer issue. Judging for all “Renovation of the Year” entries was based on achievement of goals, improved playability, maintainability and course aesthetics. Winners were chosen through blind judging. In total, Golf Inc. recognized nine “Renovation of the Year” honorees this year in the public (three) and private (six) categories.
Other enhancements to the golf facility include a signature water practice range along with a new golf shop and men’s and women’s locker rooms, which are located on the south side of the new Sheraton Hotel and Conference Center, and a new 19th Hole dining venue.