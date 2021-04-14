After an absence of four years for renovation and improvements, The Refuge Golf Course in Flowood, will open for daily-fee play on Monday, April 19, with tee times beginning at 8 a.m.
“Everything that was built was worth the wait,” head pro Blake Hatfield at Refuge said in an interview.
Hatfield comes to Refuge from Fallen Oak at Beau Rivage in Biloxi, perennially one of the top-rated courses in Mississippi.
Refuge has been nominated by Golf Digest as one of the top new courses for 2021, said Hatfield, a graduate of the Mississippi State University PGA golf management program.
While the course is more playable, in that it lends itself to various skill levels, “I do think it's fairly challenging,” Hatfield said.
Designed by Roy Case, The Refuge opened to rave reviews in 1998. In an effort to modernize the layout and increase playability, The Refuge closed in 2017 under the direction of golf course architect Nathan Crace. In August 2020, Honours Golf, a division of Troon, was hired to oversee the final stages of the renovation and to manage course operations.
The redesigned 18-hole layout ranges from 4,439 yards to 7,013. Invasive trees were removed and playing corridors were widened. Many modifications were made to the overall routing, including three new holes, the relocation of several water hazards, as well as enlarged cart paths. Irrigation and drainage systems were also enhanced and all course bunkers were rebuilt. In addition, all greens were re-grassed with TifEagle Ultradwarf Bermuda and tee boxes were added on each hole to improve the playability.
“The Refuge has always had a great reputation within the Mississippi golf community,” said Matt Hurley, President of Honours Golf. “We’re confident that the newly renovated course will open to excellent reviews, and with the adjacent Sheraton Hotel and Conference Center opening soon, Flowood will become one of the most sought-after golf destinations in The South.”
Other enhancements to the golf facility include a signature water practice range along with a new golf shop and men’s and women’s locker rooms that are located on the south side of the Sheraton. There will be an on-site dining venue, the 19th Hole. In the interim, local restaurateur and Table 100 owner Bill Latham will help provide food and beverage service to daily-fee guests.
The Refuge is open to public play, with annual golf memberships also available. For more information and tee times, visit https://refugegolfms.com or call the golf shop at (601) 941-6116.
Headquartered in Birmingham, Ala., Honours Golf was founded to provide award-winning golf courses.
In 2014, Honours Golf was acquired by Troon and operates as a subsidiary of the global brand. Honours Golf operates 23 award-winning daily fee, resort and private club facilities including the King & Bear at World Golf Village Resort in St. Augustine, Fla.; Reunion Golf & Country Club in Madison, Miss., Craft Farms Golf Resort and Peninsula Golf & Racquet Club in Gulf Shores, Ala. For more information on Troon’s Honours Golf Division, visit www.honoursgolf.com.
Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., Troon is the world’s largest golf management company providing services at more than 585 locations around the globe, including managing 630-plus 18-hole equivalent golf courses.
Troon-affiliated properties include Princeville Makai Golf Club on Kauai; Champion Hills in Hendersonville, North Carolina; Ocean Club in Paradise Island, Bahamas; and Vattanac Golf Resort in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.