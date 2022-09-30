Regina Todd - Rankin First Economic Development Authority

Regina Todd serves as Assistant Director for Rankin First Economic Development Authority. Her responsibilities include business and industry recruitment and expansion activities in Rankin County. She also maintains close working relationships with organizations involved in business and economic development including the Rankin County Board of Supervisors, the Mississippi Development Authority (MDA), site selection consultants, real estate developers and electric utilities.
Prior to MDA, she served as an international trade specialist with the Mississippi World Trade Center. A graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi, Regina has advanced Korean language skills and has traveled extensively throughout Asia.
Regina is a member of the Mississippi Economic Development Council, Mississippi Manufacturer’s Association, Junior Auxiliary of Rankin County and is a Life Member of the Southern Miss Alumni Association. She has served as President of the Junior Auxiliary of Rankin County, Rankin County Rotary Club and Jackson Alpha Delta Pi Alumnae Association.
Regina and her husband Joe reside in Brandon with their daughter and two dogs.
