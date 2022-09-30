Regina Todd - Rankin First Economic Development Authority

Regina Todd serves as Assistant Director for Rankin First Economic Development Authority. Her responsibilities include business and industry recruitment and expansion activities in Rankin County. She also maintains close working relationships with organizations involved in business and economic development including the Rankin County Board of Supervisors, the Mississippi Development Authority (MDA), site selection consultants, real estate developers and electric utilities.

