Robert Leard, Regions Bank’s Commercial Banking Executive for Mississippi, says he and his team of 14 commercial banking relationship managers stay focused on new client acquisition, “from Tupelo to the Delta to the Gulf Coast,” to keep the bank growing. Part of their strategy is to find new opportunities by building relationships with women and minority business owners.
“The bank is a strong legacy franchise in Mississippi, and we do our best to take care of that,” he said.
In the last few years, Regions has put more emphasis on new client acquisition, Leard said, "recognizing that there are businesses that bank with us today that are going to sell or that are going to consolidate and in order to sustainably grow our franchise we have to be in the market looking for those opportunities to bring on new relationships.”
The bank also has focused on its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion strategy, which is led by Clara Green, a member of Regions’ executive leadership team.
Leard said he and his team across Mississippi “consistently talk about the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion, internally and externally with organizations we partner with. The way you get new business is to get out there and meet and build relationships and ask for it. We’re running across more opportunities that we might not have discovered in the past. It’s a more robust and balanced and intentional approach.”
The strategy shows a change in the bank’s culture to take a “broader approach to marketing, creating more opportunities to help women and minorities who traditionally have been underserved. It’s part of who we are as a bank,” he said.
Leard said “the spotlight on small business has never been brighter” and Regions works closely with the Small Business Administration as a preferred lender and one of America’s most experienced SBA lenders to assist owners such as Amanda Stegall, owner of McGraw Rental & Supply in Ridgeland. Stegall started working at the power equipment shop when she was 19 and methodically learned the ins and outs of the operation. Ten years later she bought the company, with help from Regions and the SBA.
Scott Parrish, a commercial relationship manager in Ridgeland, and Megan Owens, a Regions Small Business Administration banker based in Mobile, worked with Stegall to put the deal together.
“Scott was who I called when I needed anything, anytime of day,” Stegall said in a story the bank published on Regions’ corporate news site, Doing More Today, in honor of Women’s History Month. “And we’re still talking about possibilities.”
Stegall credited Owens with making her dream of business ownership a reality. “She went over and beyond to help me get here,” she said.
Stegall’s success story highlights Regions’ philosophy of how important relationships are, Leard said. “We really do believe it is important to understand the needs, goals and aspirations of our customers before we can provide products and services.”
He said taking the time to get to know customers is part of the bank’s service model called Regions360. “Once we understand the needs and goals of our clients, we bring in specialized expertise from across the bank to work together to come up with a holistic and customized set of solutions to meet the needs of our clients.”
Leard joined Regions Bank in 1995 as a consumer credit policy officer and has held several leadership roles at the bank. He also has been a leader in the community, serving on the boards of the Woodward Hines Education Foundation and Canopy Children’s Solutions, among others.
Woodward Hines’ mission is "to help more Mississippians obtain postsecondary credentials, college certificates, and degrees that lead to meaningful employment.” Its flagship program is Get2College, a boots-on-the-ground college planning program that provides free college counseling.
The nonprofit Canopy provides children’s behavioral health, educational and social services.
Leard said Regions is supportive of Canopy among other organizations and agencies involved in the community. He said the bank’s philanthropic investment is not just financial. “We’re talking about the time and talent of our people and investing back into the community to make a difference,” he said.
Regions’ approach to community engagement includes financial wellness at all ages. “We believe it’s important to help people learn how to save, balance a checkbook, plan for retirement, buy a home and manage credit,” Leard said.
The bank also supports community and economic development efforts as well as education and workforce readiness opportunities.
Leard is a strong believer in education, something that is close to home. “I come from a family of educators,” he said. “My father was a professor of chemistry, and my wife is an English teacher. I understand the value of education for a community to thrive."
He believes that improving Mississippi’s educational system is key to the state’s continued growth and economic health. “I think it drives everything,” he said.