Regions drops overdraft fees in new servicing initiative
In a move sure to draw cheers from retail account holders, Birmingham-based Regions has eliminated overdraft fees and initiated enhanced time-order posting process.
The elimination of overdraft of fees is a main feature of the regional banking company’s “Regions Now Checking” account. Other features include improved account alerts, the enhanced time-order posting process, and direct deposit of paychecks two days before their company’s payday.
Regions is Mississippi’s market leader with 116 offices in 67 cities, according to Branch Bank Locator.
Here are the details of the new offerings:
Overdraft Protection Transfer Fees: These fees will be eliminated by the end of the first quarter of 2022. Such fees are incurred when money is transferred from linked accounts to cover overdrafts.
Eliminating Non-Sufficient Funds Fees: By the end of the second quarter of 2022, Non-Sufficient Funds Fees, also known as Returned Item Fees, will no longer be charged.
Lowering Caps on Overdraft Fees: Also by the end of the second quarter, Regions will further reduce the number of Paid Overdraft Item Fees that can be charged per day on consumer banking accounts – including personal1 checking, money market, and savings accounts – as well as non-analyzed business checking, money market, and savings accounts. The new limit on Paid Overdraft Item Fees will be three per day.
Early Direct Deposit: By the end of the third quarter of 2022, Regions plans to make consumers’ paychecks available up to two days before their regular payday if their employer uses direct deposit2. This early deposit of paychecks can help customers keep up with bills, avoid late fees, and further reduce overdraft fees.
Small-Dollar Line of Credit: Also by the end of the third quarter, qualifying customers will be able to access up to $500 to cover short-term needs through a new, low-cost borrowing solution. Additional details will be shared with customers as the service is launched later this year.
Regions said the changes taking effect in 2022 are a continuation of several initiatives designed to help people and businesses build financial success.