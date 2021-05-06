Renasant has completed the restructuring of the operations of its investment advisory subsidiary, Park Place Capital Corp.
A federally-registered investment adviser, Park Place Capital, formerly known as Nashville Capital Corp., was acquired by Renasant in October 2019. Since then, Renasant said it has worked to optimize the delivery of investment management services to its clients.
Following the restructuring, Park Place Capital now provides investment management services through three unique delivery channels:
• Park Place Capital Management offers investment management services to institutional investors as well as mutual funds through various investment strategies. This division directly serves institutional clients such as municipalities, family offices, endowment and foundations and corporations.
• Park Place Funds manages the distribution and oversight of Park Place Capital’s family of mutual funds known as The Monteagle Funds. The Park Place Funds division is also responsible for identifying new mutual funds.
• Park Place Advisors offers financial planning and investment advisory services to individual investors with complex needs throughout the metropolitan markets in the Renasant footprint.
“We are excited to deliver an elevated client experience,” said Rocky Miskelly, President of Wealth Management and Insurance for Renasant. “In our restructuring efforts, we have invested in outstanding personnel and superior technology in the areas of compliance and trading as well as an enhanced digital interface for our clients. We believe that Park Place Capital is poised for scalable growth.”
Matthew Foster, who previously oversaw the Renasant Asset Management division of the company’s wealth management group leads Park Place Capital.