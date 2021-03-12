Renasant Bank has announced that Matt Gillis has been promoted to Senior Vice President and Director of Salesforce & nCino. He is currently located in Pensacola, Florida.
“Matt has been with Renasant for 11 years, and has played an influential role on our team as Corporate Operations Officer. We are excited to see him grow in this new position and leadership," said Mark Williams, Chief Banking Officer, Senior Executive Vice President. Gillis' new role includes working as a strategic partner to help guide Renasant teams on the technical aspects of Salesforce CRM technology. He will also be responsible for the process, development and improvement of online systems.
Gillis received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Banking and Finance from Mississippi State University, and a Master in Business Administration focused on Project Management from Walden University. He gives back to his community through local church missions and the Boys and Girls Club of North Mississippi.