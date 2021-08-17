Renasant Bank has announced announce that David Smith has been promoted to Desoto County Market President. He will be based at the Goodman Road location.
“We are excited and proud to announce David’s promotion to Market President for Desoto County. We look forward to watching David grow in his new leadership role," said Shane McLarty, President of Renasant's North Mississippi Region. "Desoto County continues to be one of the fastest growing markets within the state and is integral to the continued growth of the North Mississippi region. David will do a great job of continuing that growth with this well-deserved promotion."
Smith received his bachelor's degree from The University of Mississippi. He also attended the Mississippi School of Banking and the ABA Foundational Commercial Lending School. Smith looks forward to bringing his C&I business development experience to the Desoto County community to help build and strengthen complex business relationships.
Smith and his wife will be moving in order to assume his new position, and eagerly look forward to living closer to children and grandchildren who reside in Desoto County. After years of membership and acting as past President for the Rotary Club of Panola County, Smith looks forward to joining a local Desoto County chapter. He is also looking forward to working with the Desoto County Renasant family to become more involved in local community initiatives and events.