Renasant Bank has announced that Miranda Holmes has recently been promoted to Banking Officer and Consumer Underwriter.
"We are proud to announce Miranda's promotion to Banking Officer," says Jonathan Spell, Vice President, Consumer Underwriter Manager. "She has been an asset and leader to the Consumer Underwriting team. We look forward to watching Miranda grow in her new position and leadership."
Holmes received a bachelor's degree in Accounting from Mississippi University for Women and a Master of Business Administration in Accounting from University of Phoenix.