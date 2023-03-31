Team members at the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center’s Information Technology Laboratory test a new set of virtual reality gloves, which allow users to grab and manipulate items within a simulated environment. The gloves are just one step in expanding the augmented and virtual reality research and development capabilities of the lab.
The U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center’s Information Technology Lab has been in Vicksburg 40 years conducting research and development in various areas related to the engineering, environmental, and military sciences. With the opening of two new state-of-the-art Supercomputing Research Center (SRC) facilities the Information Technology Lab (ITL) it's a giant leap forward.
ITL has gone from trailers to a state-of-the-art research center that will provide world-class high-performance computing to help the Department of Defense solve its most challenging and complex problems.
“The ERDC Information Technology Lab has played a critical role in providing scientific and technical solutions to support the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Department of Defense missions,” said Bobby Hunter, chief of the ITL Supercomputing Research Center. “With the new facilities, ERDC aims to expand its capabilities, accelerate research and development efforts, and enhance collaboration with partners and stakeholders.”
He said the new facilities will enable ERDC to conduct cutting-edge research and development in areas such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and data analytics. Additionally, the new facility will support the development of advanced computational models to address complex engineering and environmental challenges.
“ERDC ITL has partnered with Entergy to develop innovative solutions to improve the resilience of the electric power grid and resilient power as a service and provide backup power capabilities for continuity of operations in the event of utility loss of power,” Hunter said.
With the new facilities, the research center hopes to recruit top-tier national talent in a range of fields, including computer science, cybersecurity, data analytics and engineering.
“The new facility offers an innovative and collaborative environment that will help attract and retain highly skilled professionals,” Hunter said.
According to Hunter, the move to the new facility represents a significant milestone for ERDC ITL and highlights the organization's commitment to advancing research and development efforts in support of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' mission.
“With the new facility, ERDC ITL is poised to make even greater contributions to national security, environmental stewardship, and economic development,” he said.
