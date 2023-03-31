Information Technology Laboratory AR/VR

Team members at the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center’s Information Technology Laboratory test a new set of virtual reality gloves, which allow users to grab and manipulate items within a simulated environment. The gloves are just one step in expanding the augmented and virtual reality research and development capabilities of the lab.

 Courtesy U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

The U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center’s Information Technology Lab has been in Vicksburg 40 years conducting research and development in various areas related to the engineering, environmental, and military sciences. With the opening of two new state-of-the-art Supercomputing Research Center (SRC) facilities the Information Technology Lab (ITL) it's a giant leap forward.

