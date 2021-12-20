Prior to the pandemic, there were probably a lot of people who didn’t even realize that respiratory therapists are a special category of health professionals who are required to get an Associate Degree in Respiratory Therapy to practice doing work to help patients with lung problems. Some of the biggest fans of RTs are front-line COVID nurses, one of whom calls RTs “the unsung heroes of the pandemic.”
“People think about nurses providing care and forget there are even RTs,” one RN said. “They don’t even know the importance of RTs. They are the ones who run the vents, the precious ventilators.”
Larry Hopper, system director of respiratory therapy for Baptist Memorial Health Care, said respiratory therapists have been essential during the pandemic because of the way COVID-19 negatively affects a patient's pulmonary system. Many patients needed intervention, which led to RTs being primary responders in administering oxygen therapy in different therapy modalities than they are trained to perform, including positive pressure ventilation techniques and, of course, mechanical ventilation.
“These techniques saved lives,” Hopper said. “Without having the expertise of oxygen therapy management before the use of ventilators, there could have been even higher levels of deaths than were experienced. RTs also assisted in evaluating the need for appropriate continual use of aerosolized oxygen and medications with different therapy modalities than we traditionally offered. This greatly helped ensure lower transmission rates of COVID-19 in the hospital setting, which, of course, helped keep our health care peers safe and reduced their exposure to infection. The recommendations from RTs were highly important on both points during this crisis.”
Across the country, RT staffing has been difficult because the need has been so great. Hopper said the way COVID-19 infections spread in different phases to different areas of the country at different times drove the need for traveling and travel agency opportunities with higher levels of pay, resulting in vacancies in traditional staffing models.
“This was primarily due to health care facilities needing RTs because their staffing ratios had been greatly affected by the increased number of COVID-19 patients and the need for advanced pulmonary care interventions, as well as the number of RT staff exposed to the virus,” Hopper said. “Both situations drove a higher need for RTs, especially when it came to clinical interventions that were and are still needed in the care of COVID-19 patients today. These needs continue to drive the demand for RTs in our community and nationally, which has created a more competitive market and compensation practices among health care organizations.”
This has also created gaps in staffing that still affect hospitals today, and RT departments are in a continuous process of rebuilding staffing affected by hiring agencies much in the same way the pandemic has affected nursing staffing. Hopper said they are always looking for motivated and qualified individuals to join our staff at Baptist.
“We offer premium pay and have generous bonuses, and we encourage RTs to look for opportunities with us at baptistonline.org/careers,” Hopper said. “
Health care workers across the board have been put to the test during the pandemic, and the RT field is no exception. Hopper said staffing shortages, the fear of causing harm to their families due to working so closely with COVID-19 patients, and the overall mortality rate of COVID-19 patients has affected all health care team members.
“The pandemic had a negative effect on health care workers’ heart-driven passions for positive outcomes,” he said. “The increased possibility of death made it very difficult for some to stay in the field and caused them to look for other avenues of employment, in my opinion.”
Brady Holder, University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) manager of respiratory care, said oxygen therapy, high flow oxygen therapy, CPAP, BiPAP, and ventilators are just a handful of therapies that respiratory therapists use when providing care to COVID-19 patients.
Holder said it is a team effort to save lines. RTs work side-by-side in the best collaborative way with a dedicated team of clinical specialists who are needed to care for these patients.
“Physicians, nurses, pharmacists, and dieticians are just a few members of the care team, and each brings specialties and a unique perspective or skill set to provide the best possible care,” Holder said. “Saving the life of a patient would be difficult without each member of the care team.”
Holder said UMMC has not seen a significant increase in RT program enrollment. There are only a handful of schools across Mississippi that offer a respiratory care program. “Historically, these schools are graduating only a small number of therapists, which is not enough to keep up with the normal workforce attrition throughout Mississippi,” Holder said.
RT salaries have increased. The travel market is currently the main driving force behind the increase in therapist pay.
“The travel market for therapists has been around for years, but has mostly been in areas on the West Coast or the Northeastern U.S.” Holder said. “This meant that to take a travel assignment, you had to move hours away from home, which many people were unwilling to do. Now, therapists can pursue travel assignments on a more local level within hours to minutes from their home, and UMMC has lost some therapists because of this.”
Burnout is occurring in the RT field. Holder said working with fewer staff members while taking care of more and sicker patients has definitely taken a toll.