The restaurant and lodging industry in Mississippi is optimistic that this spring and summer will see the omicron variant diminish, allowing people to feel safer and more comfortable eating out and traveling.
“Spring is approaching, and that is when we start to see tourism and travel increase,” said Mississippi Hospitality and Restaurant Association Executive Director Pat Fontaine. “So, we’re hopeful we’ll see business pick up. People are tired of their own cooking. Earlier in the pandemic when COVID numbers were low, you saw that people took the opportunity to dine out and travel.”
Shortages of food, beverages, supplies and workers continue to create a challenging situation.
“My understanding is that across the board there have been challenges with supplies,” Fontaine said. “Many restaurants have not returned to a full menu. One of the factors is availability of products. And for a period of time, it was difficult to find COVID tests. Your staffing was hit and miss.”
Omicron disruption has been widespread. A January survey by the National Restaurant Association indicated 30% of Mississippi restaurants surveyed reduced hours or days, 19% reduced seating and 8% changed to offering curbside pickup and delivery. About 54% of the restaurants said the situation was worse than three months earlier.
Fontaine said restaurants that received the federal Restaurant Revitalization Fund grants have been better able to withstand some of the inflationary food cost increases, as well as the increase in labor costs. The industry is hopeful that funding will be replenished in a spending package that could be approved by Congress soon.
There is a March 11 deadline to fund the federal government and the president has a State of the Union address March 1.
“Hopefully we will see some kind of action within that time frame,” Fontaine said. “If it is not included in the spending package, the likelihood is greatly diminished of it being refunded.”
Steven O’Neill, vice president of the Mississippi Hospitality and Restaurant Association, said while they are facing all kinds of challenges from a shortage of workers to increased costs and limited supplies, there are indications that the supply chain is starting to normalize.
“I don’t want to be too optimistic, but there are signs of improvement for certain products,” O’Neill said. “It is slowly getting better. Unfortunately, we are going to have to raise prices, which I think will force some diners out of our market. We try to be as price competitive as possible, but we also have a quality we have to maintain. The challenge is to do that at a price point that is approachable.”
O'Neill, who is also co-owner and managing partner of The Manship Wood-Fired Kitchen and Aplos restaurants, is concerned about discussions in Washington D.C. about how restaurant servers are paid. There is some talk of going to a higher minimum wage for servers.
“If they go to a higher server minimum wage, it is going to push more labor out of the market,” O’Neill said. “My wait staff averages $25 to $30 per hour in tip income. It has been shown that consumers don’t tip as much when they know servers are making minimum wage. You are hurting the workers who are making good wages. My workers comp would also have to increase greatly. They aren’t going to push that until after the mid-term elections because no one wants to talk about taxation pre-election. But they are going to cram it down our throats after the election.”
Rob Heffner is co-owner of Half Shell Oyster House — which has 14 Half Shell Oyster Houses in Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana — and the Rack House Steakhouse in Gulfport. He said they own their own distribution company, so they have a little more control over obtaining supplies. But it is still challenging.
“My guys in purchasing say each day is like playing whack a ball,” Heffner. “Almost anything out there is running late and pricing has skyrocketed. People are having to reprint menus or put signs on the door about pricing or availability. It has had a very large impact on the costs of goods, availability, and keeping products in house. And we are having to pass those price increases on to customers.”
He is leery about yet another time during the pandemic when there are predictions it is going to get better. That happened before the delta and omicron variants.
“It is going to depend on at some point whether vaccinations are the solution,” Heffner said. “It seems like COVID is something that is here to stay. I don’t think it is going away. We will continue to have to deal with it just like with the flu. Hopefully, as the population becomes more immune and adapted to it, there will be less impact.”
Staffing has been their biggest problem.
“It is not unique to us or the industry,” Heffner said. “Businesses are understaffed across the country. It is compounded by the protocols for COVID including being required to quarantine when you test positive or are in close proximity to someone who has tested positive. It puts a greater burden on a restaurant when you lose four, five or six people. We actually had to shut down some of our locations from two to four days due to staffing issues related to COVID quarantine protocols. If somebody tests positive with the at-home tests, even though those are not as accurate, we take that as a positive and follow the protocols.”
Heffner found it difficult to find a home test himself a few weeks ago. He ended up testing positive and had to quarantine at home for a little over a week. He experienced a headache, body aches, and a low-grade fever for one day, but was still testing positive three days later.
People’s desire to eat out hasn’t changed.
“People are out and about,” Heffner said. “Luckily, in Mississippi, commerce has not been stifled as much as in other regions. Our locations in Birmingham and Baton Rouge have economies geared more towards education and where more people are working from home aren’t recovering as well in sales as areas like the Gulf Coast where people are coming in from all over for tourism.”