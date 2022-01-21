Restaurant tax nears end, but city wants to keep it cooking Jan 21, 2022 30 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A restaurant tax in Pascagoula that was set to end this summer could be sticking around for awhile, officials said.The 2% tax went into effect in 2017 and is being used to help pay for a new $12 million sports complex, WLOX-TV reported.The Pascagoula City Council this week voted to extend the deadline and allow the city to continue collecting the tax.Community Relations Director Katarina Scott says the plan is to either continue collecting the tax for a period of years or get rid of the deadline and allow the tax to be collected indefinitely.The city will now ask the state Legislature to approve its plans for the tax. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Tax Architecture City Pascagoula City Council Katarina Scott Deadline Plan State Legislature Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Posts MS Business Journal Restaurant tax nears end, but city wants to keep it cooking 30 min ago MS Business Journal Smith joins Hattiesburg Clinic 17 hrs ago MS Business Journal THE SHORT LIST — My picks for state’s best steak places 18 hrs ago MS Business Journal MMI takes over Primos Cafe 19 hrs ago MS Business Journal Hutto joins GranthamPoole 21 hrs ago MS Business Journal SPIN CYCLE — Trust declines across all institutions, Edelman Trust Barometer finds Jan 20, 2022