In the heart of Jackson, a historic treasure is experiencing a remarkable resurgence.
The Farish Street Historic District, once a vibrant hub of African American culture, business and entertainment, is undergoing a transformation that showcases the power of community-driven revitalization efforts.
Farish Street’s legacy dates back to the late 19th century when it flourished as a thriving center for African American life. Amid the challenges of segregation and discrimination, the street boasted various businesses, from lively clubs and theaters to bustling shops and restaurants. Attorneys, physicians and dentists’ offices were also located along the 125-acre district.
Regarded as one of the oldest Black districts in the U.S., Farish Street was a symbol of strength and resilience, a testament to the community that thrived against all odds.
As the decades passed, Farish Street faced its share of challenges. Economic shifts, urban renewal initiatives and changing demographics led to a decline in its once-vibrant spirit. Historic buildings were lost to time, and the street’s heartbeat seemed to fade.
The struggle to maintain Farish Street’s authenticity amid these changes has prompted a collective effort to revitalize the area while respecting its legacy. Community activists, local businesses and civic leaders have joined hands to breathe new life into this iconic street. The vision is not merely about preserving the past but about crafting a bridge between history and the present.
The heirs of Farish Street
Sandra Holly, M.D., and her daughter, Aikisha Holly Colon, are part of the collective effort to revitalize Farish Street. The Holly family has owned property in the district for over a century, including the “Hill Holly Building” that has stood the test of time — surviving Reconstruction, Jim Crow and the civil rights era.
As Holly focuses on preserving the history through various educational initiatives, Colon looks to the future of Farish Street. Working closely with the Jackson Redevelopment Authority, Colon is determined to revive the area and bring in new businesses, entrepreneurs, job opportunities and entertainment avenues.
“For African Americans in our community, we are facing poverty, loss of jobs and wages and a generation of people who have no idea of the rich history of Farish Street and what it means to us,” Colon said. “That is why it is so important to bring this area back to what it was — a land of opportunities, where African Americans were not just surviving, they were thriving. To bring that back, we can show future generations we have that potential and offer a sense of hope.”
Colon and her husband, former NFL player Willie Colon, are opening the first expansion of their New York City sports bar, Bricks and Hops Beer Garden, on Farish Street. Their vision for the decor inside the bar is to focus on the area and feature Mississippi’s historically Black colleges and universities and their famous alumni.
“We are talking about Walter Payton, Steve McNair and Jerry Rice, to name a few (HBCU alumni). Then, we also want to focus on our local musicians and HBCU bands,” Colon said. “We will feature the Sonic Boom and all of the HBCUs, like Rust College, Coahoma Community College, Tugaloo College, Mississippi Valley State University, Alcorn State University and Jackson State University (formerly Jackson College). When people come in, they are going to have a good time, get great food and beer, listen to live music, and be able to look on the walls and get a little bit of history, too.”
Blending old with the new
As a child of the Jim Crow era, Holly remembers what it was like growing up on Farish Street and throughout the Civil Rights Movement.
“I remember the vibrancy of the district; I remember the commerce,” Holly said. “My doctors were on the street. There were lawyers and an abundance of restaurants, stores and entertainment venues. I remember Dr. Beatles Studio, who was the one who took the pictures going to the Alamo.
“My great aunt’s house on Farish Street, which we called ‘the big house’, has been in our family since 1896. At that time, Blacks were not allowed to buy property, so my great-uncle, Thomas Hill, gave one of his friends the money to purchase the property, which is now called ‘The Hill Holly Building.’”
The building, located on the 300 block of Farish Street, was passed down to Holly and her brothers, who she later bought out. In 1983, after returning home from medical school, Holly opened her anesthesiology and psychiatry practice in the building as well as The Holly Foundation, where its offices are today.
Additionally, on the first floor of the building is the J. McMichael Gallery, which displays the history and imagery of the Farish Street Historical District.
“By repurposing these historic structures for educational and contemporary purposes, the community can honor the past while ensuring its relevance in the present,” Holly said. “These buildings that once housed businesses or venues central to the African American community can be transformed into cultural centers, galleries like the J. McMichael Gallery and educational spaces, serving as a bridge between history and modernity. It will also help drive tourism to the city, similarly to the Natchez Pilgrimage and other initiatives in cities like Memphis, New Orleans and Atlanta.”
She continued: “We, the stakeholders, are collaborating to make the district a regular destination with events and tours of the area, including those of the Smith Robertson Museum, Alamo Theater, Frank Jones Blues Corner, Medgar Evers Office Building, Marshall’s Bookstore, Herbal Blessings and various restaurants and churches.”
Cultural events and education
Educational initiatives and cultural events play a crucial role in maintaining Farish Street's heritage and bringing in new businesses. Colon, who stars on the reality show Belle Collective, said the show has helped educate and garner interest in Farish Street — even on an international level.
“I have people messaging me that when they visit the U.S., they have Mississippi on the list because they want to see Farish Street,” Colon said. “That has really motivated me to restore the area because we have to have something there for them to do.
“Rome wasn’t built in a day; there are a lot of roadblocks. There are a lot of politics and different things happening. We want to bring foot traffic down there, and that is why I started Farish Forward Festival.”
Farish Forward Festival is a one-day celebration that showcases national and local talent, promotes local businesses, and offers a range of activities and attractions for attendees of all ages. At the first event, held this year on Aug. 5, over 500 people registered to attend, despite it being the hottest day of the year.
Children received school supplies, and the event also featured live performances by local talents from Jackson, including Vick Allen, Press Play601, Stephanie Luckett and the Southern Komfort Brass Band.
Colon said this annual event will help bring people to the area like other music and cultural festivals.
“We learned our lesson this year as far as the heat,” she said. “The goal for next year is to make it both an indoor and outdoor festival. Because Farish Street runs directly into (the Jackson Convention Complex), we will be able to do the larger vendors inside and have entrepreneurship expos and leadership panels. Then at 4 or 5 p.m., it will start cooling down for people to go outside and enjoy live musical performances.”
Community engagement
Preserving Farish Street will require active community involvement. Inclusion of local voices in decision-making processes will ensure that the revitalization efforts align with the community’s values and aspirations. By fostering a sense of ownership, residents can become stewards of their heritage, safeguarding it for future generations.
The resurgence of Farish Street serves as an inspiring example of how heritage preservation and modernization can harmoniously coexist. It’s a story of a community refusing to let its history fade, instead choosing to infuse it with renewed vitality.
As Farish Street finds its rhythm once more, it sends a powerful message that by preserving and embracing the past, a community can create a resilient, harmonious, and culturally rich present and future.
